IPL 2022, RCB Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore, 76/2, After Solid Start

Chennai Super Kings have replaced Mitchell Santner with Moeen Ali, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are unchanged. Follow RCB vs CSK live cricket scores.
Despite several agitations by political parties—some violent—the Marathi language is on a downslide. It will take more than government efforts to promote the language
Catholics support Romi Konkani because the script is used in the church and tiatr, but Devanagari Konkani has government backing
Even the otherwise Hindi-friendly Malayali rises to resist the imposition of Hindi on them
The move to make Hindi the national language is a political project, the language becoming a tool for constructing national unity
Throughout the Republic’s history, several states have seen protests against the imposition of Hindi. Can there be a national language of a multilingual country?
After a dominating performance in the first half of IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost the plot by losing a hat-trick of matches. Batting has let them down in those games, and skipper Faf du Plessis is himself among the batsmen who are in search of form. Though Virat Kohli raced to his first fifty of the season in the loss to Gujarat Titans in the previous match, the ex-RCB skipper would be looking to score at a better strike rate going forward. With 10 points from 10 games, RCB still have a fair chance to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs, but the path won’t be easy for them and the challenge starts with a match against Chennai Super Kings tonight at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. On the other hand, a rejuvenated CSK, led by their legendary skipper MS Dhoni who will play his 200th IPL match today, will be looking for another win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Chennai will be high on confidence as they are coming to this game on the back of a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, one of the most powerful teams this season. Follow updates and live cricket scores of RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022 match. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)
That's a big wicket for CSK. Glenn Maxwell departs on run-a-ball 3. Miscommunication in running costs him his wicket.
RCB 76/2 (9)
Faf du Plessis departs on 38 off 22. Moeen Ali gets his wicket. It was a tad short but Faf failed to connect his bat to it properly on the rise and hit it into the hands of deep mid-wicket fielder Ravindra Jadeja.
RCB 62/1 (7.2)
Faf du Plessis is batting on 32 not out off only 14 balls. He is playing a blinder. The South African has been lucky on a couple of occasions and he is making it count.
RCB 51/0 (5)
Too much of width from Simarjeet Singh and Virat Kohli takes the offer with both his hands. It goes for a SIX over cover. 13 runs came off the over.
RCB 33/0 (4)
Faf du Plessis also escaped one close call. He had almost chopped the ball on his stumps but his inside edge rather found a way to race to the boundary. Both RCB openers are riding their luck, otherwise CSK would have got the first breakthrough so far.
RCB 20/0 (3)
An outside edge from Virat Kohli's bat flew for a FOUR from the vacant third slip region. A lucky instance for Kohli at the start of his innings, something that had become quite common since he started opening in IPL 2022.
RCB 14/0 (2)
Mukesh Choudhary will bowl the first over. Virat Kohli has the strike, Faf du Plessis is at the other end. Here we go!
A hint of swing for Mukesh in the first over. He bowled tight lines barring one delivery that got hit for a FOUR by Kohli.
RCB 6/0 (1)
Chennai Super Kings have replaced Mitchell Santner with Moeen Ali, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are unchanged.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Under-fire Ravindra Jadeja relinquished CSK captaincy to focus more on his game. He got a limited opportunity (0/15 in three overs) in his first game as non-captain this season, however, it will be interesting to see how he contributes for the team with his performance going forward.
Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will be the cynosure of all eyes when they start the CSK innings today. The 182-run stand between the CSK openers that came in the win over SRH in the previous game is the highest for the side for any wicket in IPL. CSK would be needing a similar start from the duo.
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Chennai Super Kings play against Royal Challengers Bangalore today. You will get all the scores and updates of the match here. Stay connected!
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans