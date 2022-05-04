IPL 2022, RCB Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore, 76/2, After Solid Start

Run-out! That's a big wicket for CSK. Glenn Maxwell departs on run-a-ball 3. Miscommunication in running costs him his wicket. RCB 76/2 (9)

WICKET Faf du Plessis departs on 38 off 22. Moeen Ali gets his wicket. It was a tad short but Faf failed to connect his bat to it properly on the rise and hit it into the hands of deep mid-wicket fielder Ravindra Jadeja. RCB 62/1 (7.2)

Faf On Fire Faf du Plessis is batting on 32 not out off only 14 balls. He is playing a blinder. The South African has been lucky on a couple of occasions and he is making it count. RCB 51/0 (5)

SIX Too much of width from Simarjeet Singh and Virat Kohli takes the offer with both his hands. It goes for a SIX over cover. 13 runs came off the over. RCB 33/0 (4)

Poor CSK Faf du Plessis also escaped one close call. He had almost chopped the ball on his stumps but his inside edge rather found a way to race to the boundary. Both RCB openers are riding their luck, otherwise CSK would have got the first breakthrough so far. RCB 20/0 (3)

Lucky Kohli An outside edge from Virat Kohli's bat flew for a FOUR from the vacant third slip region. A lucky instance for Kohli at the start of his innings, something that had become quite common since he started opening in IPL 2022. RCB 14/0 (2)

It's Game Time Mukesh Choudhary will bowl the first over. Virat Kohli has the strike, Faf du Plessis is at the other end. Here we go! A hint of swing for Mukesh in the first over. He bowled tight lines barring one delivery that got hit for a FOUR by Kohli. RCB 6/0 (1)

Team Changes Chennai Super Kings have replaced Mitchell Santner with Moeen Ali, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are unchanged.

Playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

CSK Bowl First MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ravindra Jadeja Under Scanner Under-fire Ravindra Jadeja relinquished CSK captaincy to focus more on his game. He got a limited opportunity (0/15 in three overs) in his first game as non-captain this season, however, it will be interesting to see how he contributes for the team with his performance going forward.

Eyes On CSK Openers Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will be the cynosure of all eyes when they start the CSK innings today. The 182-run stand between the CSK openers that came in the win over SRH in the previous game is the highest for the side for any wicket in IPL. CSK would be needing a similar start from the duo.