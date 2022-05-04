Wednesday, May 04, 2022
IPL 2022, RCB Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore, 76/2, After Solid Start

Chennai Super Kings have replaced Mitchell Santner with Moeen Ali, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are unchanged. Follow RCB vs CSK live cricket scores.

Chennai Super Kings had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first leg of IPL 2022. Follow RCB vs CSK live cricket scores. (IPL)

Updated: 04 May 2022 8:08 pm

After a dominating performance in the first half of IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost the plot by losing a hat-trick of matches. Batting has let them down in those games, and skipper Faf du Plessis is himself among the batsmen who are in search of form. Though Virat Kohli raced to his first fifty of the season in the loss to Gujarat Titans in the previous match, the ex-RCB skipper would be looking to score at a better strike rate going forward. With 10 points from 10 games, RCB still have a fair chance to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs, but the path won’t be easy for them and the challenge starts with a match against Chennai Super Kings tonight at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. On the other hand, a rejuvenated CSK, led by their legendary skipper MS Dhoni who will play his 200th IPL match today, will be looking for another win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Chennai will be high on confidence as they are coming to this game on the back of a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, one of the most powerful teams this season. Follow updates and live cricket scores of RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022 match. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)

  • 04 May 2022 / 8:08 PM

    Run-out!

    That's a big wicket for CSK. Glenn Maxwell departs on run-a-ball 3. Miscommunication in running costs him his wicket.

    RCB 76/2 (9)

  • 04 May 2022 / 8:03 PM

    WICKET

    Faf du Plessis departs on 38 off 22. Moeen Ali gets his wicket. It was a tad short but Faf failed to connect his bat to it properly on the rise and hit it into the hands of deep mid-wicket fielder Ravindra Jadeja.

    RCB 62/1 (7.2)

  • 04 May 2022 / 7:55 PM

    Faf On Fire

    Faf du Plessis is batting on 32 not out off only 14 balls. He is playing a blinder. The South African has been lucky on a couple of occasions and he is making it count.

    RCB 51/0 (5)

  • 04 May 2022 / 7:50 PM

    SIX

    Too much of width from Simarjeet Singh and Virat Kohli takes the offer with both his hands. It goes for a SIX over cover. 13 runs came off the over.

    RCB 33/0 (4)

  • 04 May 2022 / 7:46 PM

    Poor CSK

    Faf du Plessis also escaped one close call. He had almost chopped the ball on his stumps but his inside edge rather found a way to race to the boundary. Both RCB openers are riding their luck, otherwise CSK would have got the first breakthrough so far.

    RCB 20/0 (3) 

  • 04 May 2022 / 7:41 PM

    Lucky Kohli

    An outside edge from Virat Kohli's bat flew for a FOUR from the vacant third slip region. A lucky instance for Kohli at the start of his innings, something that had become quite common since he started opening in IPL 2022.

    RCB 14/0 (2) 

  • 04 May 2022 / 7:31 PM

    It's Game Time

    Mukesh Choudhary will bowl the first over. Virat Kohli has the strike, Faf du Plessis is at the other end. Here we go!

    A hint of swing for Mukesh in the first over. He bowled tight lines barring one delivery that got hit for a FOUR by Kohli.

    RCB 6/0 (1)

  • 04 May 2022 / 7:17 PM

    Team Changes

    Chennai Super Kings have replaced Mitchell Santner with Moeen Ali, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are unchanged.

  • 04 May 2022 / 7:15 PM

    Playing XIs

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

  • 04 May 2022 / 7:03 PM

    CSK Bowl First

    MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

  • 04 May 2022 / 6:39 PM

    Ravindra Jadeja Under Scanner

    Under-fire Ravindra Jadeja relinquished CSK captaincy to focus more on his game. He got a limited opportunity (0/15 in three overs) in his first game as non-captain this season, however, it will be interesting to see how he contributes for the team with his performance going forward.

  • 04 May 2022 / 6:22 PM

    Eyes On CSK Openers

    Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will be the cynosure of all eyes when they start the CSK innings today. The 182-run stand between the CSK openers that came in the win over SRH in the previous game is the highest for the side for any wicket in IPL. CSK would be needing a similar start from the duo.

  • 04 May 2022 / 6:11 PM

    Welcome Guys!

    Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Chennai Super Kings play against Royal Challengers Bangalore today. You will get all the scores and updates of the match here. Stay connected! 

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Live Cricket Scores Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Ruturaj Gaikwad Devon Conway Faf Du Plessis
