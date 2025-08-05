Shkendija Vs Qarabag Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch 1st Leg

Qarabag FC take on Shkendija on August 5
Qarabag FC are the current Azerbaijan champions
Qarabag FC take on Shkendija in the third round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers first leg at the Tose Proeski Arena on Tuesday. The North Macedonia-based club take on the Azerbaijan champions in what could be a tight contest.
The Horsemen earned a spot in the qualifiers for the UCL, after claiming their 10th APL title and seal their qualification for the group phase for the first time since 2017. Last season, they were thrashed by Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs to kill of their qualifying hopes.
As for Shkendija, they defeated The New Saints 2-1 on aggregate and then earned a 3-1 aggregate victory over Romania's FCSB home and away.
Shkendija vs Qarabag - Predicted XIs
Qarabag FK Predicted XIs:
Gaye; Trumci, Cake, Fetai, Webster; Alhassan, Ramdani; Tamba, Krasniqi, Krstevski; Ibraimi
Shelbourne Predicted XIs:
Buntic; Bayramov, Medina, Mustafazada, Silva; Bicalho, Addai, Borges; Andrade, Akhundzade, Zoubir
Shkendija vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Shkendija vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 being played?
The Shkendija vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 will be played on Tuesday, 5 July 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Shkendija vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 live online in India?
The Shkendija vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. In the UK, it will be live-streamed on the Premier Sports platform.