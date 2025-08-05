Shkendija Vs Qarabag Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch 1st Leg

Shkendija Vs Qarabag Live Streaming: Find out when and where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 third round qualifying match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA-Champions-League-Draw-File-photo
Champions League draw ball Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Qarabag FC take on Shkendija on August 5

  • Qarabag FC are the current Azerbaijan champions

  • Check where you can watch the match

Qarabag FC take on Shkendija in the third round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers first leg at the Tose Proeski Arena on Tuesday. The North Macedonia-based club take on the Azerbaijan champions in what could be a tight contest.

The Horsemen earned a spot in the qualifiers for the UCL, after claiming their 10th APL title and seal their qualification for the group phase for the first time since 2017. Last season, they were thrashed by Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs to kill of their qualifying hopes.

As for Shkendija, they defeated The New Saints 2-1 on aggregate and then earned a 3-1 aggregate victory over Romania's FCSB home and away.

Shkendija vs Qarabag - Predicted XIs

Qarabag FK Predicted XIs:

Gaye; Trumci, Cake, Fetai, Webster; Alhassan, Ramdani; Tamba, Krasniqi, Krstevski; Ibraimi

Shelbourne Predicted XIs:

Buntic; Bayramov, Medina, Mustafazada, Silva; Bicalho, Addai, Borges; Andrade, Akhundzade, Zoubir

Shkendija vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Shkendija vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 being played?

The Shkendija vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 will be played on Tuesday, 5 July 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Shkendija vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 live online in India?

The Shkendija vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. In the UK, it will be live-streamed on the Premier Sports platform.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance