IPL 2022, GT Vs DC: Where To Get Live Streaming, Team News, Likely Playing XIs

Having won the clash of debutants, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will hope for back-to-back wins when they meet Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in match 10 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. The GT vs DC match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune starts at 7:30 PM IST, and it will be telecast live on TV. Fans can also stream it live online. This is the second match of Saturday's double-header.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Fans can stream the GT vs DC clash live on Disney+ Hotstar.

TEAM NEWS

Gujarat Titans: The Titans are only one match old in the world's toughest cricket league, but they have shown enough maturity in the win against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants. It was a tricky chase but they reached the target of 159 runs with two balls to spare. But up against a more experienced side like Delhi Capitals, they can't afford close matches, at least for now under an untested captain.

Titans will hope for their star players to keep the momentum. Pacer Mohammed Shami was brilliant, even though skipper Pandya was wicketless in his full quota of the spell. Opener Matthew Wade showed his class, while Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia turned up with the bat. Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan were quiet against Lucknow. They are likely to field the same XI.

Delhi Capitals: A very strong team and a very good start to the IPL 2022 season. Chasing a target of 178 runs against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals won the match with ten balls to spare. But it wasn't that smooth of a match. Delhi bowlers struggled despite Kuldeep Yadav producing a man-of-the-match-winning performance (3/18).

The chase got off to a good start with openers Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert scoring 38 and 21, but the middle-order failed to spark. It was all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel, who bailed out at the end. Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan have already joined the team, but the team will still miss the services of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje. All match-winners. Kamlesh Nagarkoti likely to make way for either Mushtafizur Rahman

or Lungi Ngidi

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This will be the first meeting between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

VENUE AND PITCH

Only one match has been played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium so far this season. In that match, Rajasthan Royals piled on 210/6 then restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 149/7 for a 61-run win. After the match, the winning captain and player of the math, Sanju Sansom said that the pitch turned out to be a different one than what they thought it would. Hard to predict, but the was life on it.

SQUADS & LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri

Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad.

GT Likely XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal Likely XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman.

DC Likely XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman.