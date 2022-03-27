Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
DC Vs MI, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By 4 Wickets

Delhi Capitals chased down 178-run target against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2022 opener. Get here highlights of DC vs MI.

Lalit Yadav hit an unbeaten 48 off 38 balls to guide Delhi home on Sunday. DC vs MI highlights here.

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 12:55 am

Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2022 campaign with a 4-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. In the first innings of the match, Ishan Kishan's 81 not out off 48 balls guided MI to a good total of 177/5. In reply, DC were 104/6 in 13.2 overs but an unbeaten 75-run partnsership off just 30 balls between Lalit Yadav (48 not out off 38) and Axar Patel (38 not out off 17) took the 2020 finalists home. Follow highlights of DC vs MI here.

SCORECARD | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:49 PM

    Great Way To Start - Tim Seifert

    "Everything is good. Great way to start the campaign, for me and the team … We showed fighting courage," said DC player Tim Seifert who scored 21 runs off 14 balls on Sunday. 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:46 PM

    Disappointed With The Loss - Rohit Sharma

    "(We) just didn't bowl according to our plans … Things didn't go according to plan but that can happen. Just need to stay close as a group and take the learnings. Disappointed with the loss but not the end,” said MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:21 PM

    Delhi Capitals Win The Game

    Down the leg side from Bumrah and Axar Patel guided it towards the fine leg boundary for a four and Delhi Capitals win the game by 4 wickets.

    DC 179/6 (18.2)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:15 PM

    6, 1, 6, 4, 1, 6

    24-run over from Daniel Sams and the game is almost over now. Delhi Capitals are close to the finishing line. Only formalities remain. 

    DC 174/6 (18)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:11 PM

    SIX From Axar Patel

    It was a hit-me ball from Daniel Sams and Axar Patel smoked it for a SIX over deep square leg.

    DC 156/6 (17.1)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:08 PM

    DC Need 28 Off 18 Balls

    13 runs came off the 17th over bowled by Basil Thampi and the match still hangs in balance.

    DC 150/6 (17)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:01 PM

    Bad Day For Jasprit Bumrah

    15 runs came off Jasprit Bumrah's third over. He has given 38 in his three overs so far. He has leaked too much runs according to his standard but DC still need at around 10 runs per over.

    DC 137/6 (16)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:50 PM

    SIX From Lalit Yadav

    13.6 - A short ball from Basil Thampi and Lalit Yadav dispatched it over deep square leg for a SIX.

    Delhi Capitals need 65 more to win off 36 balls. 

    DC 113/6 (14)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:46 PM

    Wicket

    Just when it looked like Delhi Capitals were back in the game, Shardul Thakur perished on 22 off 11 balls. Basil Thampi claims the wicket.

    DC 104/6 (13.2)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:42 PM

    FOUR From Shardul

    Shardul Thakur has raced to 22 runs off just 10 balls. He has already hit 4 fours in his short stay at the crease and is looking really dangerous.

    DC 103/5 (13)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:36 PM

    Murugan Ends His Spell

    Murugan Ashwin ends his quota of four overs with figures of 2/14. He had got both the wickets in the first over and later choked the batsmen for runs. He bowled at an economy of 3.5.

    DC 94/5 (12)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:33 PM

    4, 0, 4, 1, 1, 4

    14 runs came off Jasprit Bumrah's second over. Shardul Thakur hit him for three FOURS in the over.

    DC 91/5 (11)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:28 PM

    FOUR

    Lalit Yadav hits a four to third man on the last ball of 10th over. DC need 101 more to win off 60 balls.

    DC 77/5 (10) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:26 PM

    Wicket

    Another one bites the dust. Rovman Powell, the new batter, plays a pull shot only on the second ball he faced and got catch out for a duck.

    DC 72/5 (9.4) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:23 PM

    Shaw Is GONE

    This is a big wicket for Mumbai Indians and what a catch it is from Ishan Kishan. Prithvi Shaw (38 off 24) hit a short pitched ball from Basil Thampi high in the air. Kishan covered some ground to eventually dive and take a really good catch.  

    DC 72/4 (9.2)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:20 PM

    MI Leaking Runs

    8.6 - Tymal Mills sprayed it on the hips of Prithvi Shaw and the latter accepted the offering gleefully and helped the ball to reach the square leg boundary. These kind of ball will do nothing but release the pressure from the batsmen.   

    DC 70/3 (9)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:14 PM

    Good Over

    Just 4 runs came off the third over of Murugan Ashwin. He has kept MI in the game after DC got off to a quick start. 

    DC 62/3 (8)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:09 PM

    Unimpressive Daniel Sams

    12 runs came off Sams' second over as Shaw hit him for two FOURS in the over. Sams' figures read 0/24 after 2 overs.

    DC need 120 more off 78 balls.

    DC 58/3 (7)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:04 PM

    DC Look To Rebuild Innings

    End of first powerplay and DC are in a precarious state of 46/3. Prithvi Shaw holds one end with unbeaten 14. His maturity will be tested in this innings. This is his moment.

    DC 46/3 (6)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 5:55 PM

    Pant Is Out

    Another wicket. Tymal Mills too opens his account and does it with a big wicket of Risbhah Pant. It was a short ball bowled outside off and Pant edged it to third man.

    Needless to say that DC are in deep trouble.

    DC 32/3 (4.1)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 5:52 PM

    Another Wicket

    Oh, Mandeep Singh what have you done! Murugan Ashwin bowled a juicy full toss to Mandeep who could have hit it to any corner of the ground but instead picked the mid on fielder. MI are back in the game.

    DC 30/2 (3.5)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 5:46 PM

    Wicket

    Murugan Ashwin has cleaned up Tim Seifert. MI can have some respite now.

    Mandeep Singh comes in to bat.

    DC 30/1 (3.3) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 5:44 PM

    SIX From Shaw

    Class was written all over it as Prithvi Shaw pulled a short ball of Basil Thampi for a SIX. It wasn't on a length to be pulled but does Shaw care?. A sweet sound came as soon as the ball hit the bat.

    DC 30/0 (2.4)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 5:39 PM

    Good Start

    No mercy on Jasprit Bumrah as well as Seifert hits him for two boundaries and fetches 9 runs from the star pacer's first over.

    DC 21/0 (2)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 5:36 PM

    12 Runs From First Over

    It is a bad start for Daniel Sams who was outplayed in the first over by Tim Seifert who hit him for consecutive boundaries.

    DC 12/0 (1)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 5:32 PM

    Action Resumes

    Tim Seifert and Prithvi Shaw start the Delhi Capitals innings. Daniel Sams will bowl the first over.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 5:14 PM

    Innings Break

    Ishan Kishan stays unbeaten on 81 off just 48 balls and Mumbai Indians have scored 177/5 in 20 overs.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 5:08 PM

    Wicket

    Tim David gets out on 12 off 8 balls. Khaleel Ahmed claims the wicket. A total of 11 runs came off the 20th over. Khaleel finished his spell with figures of 2/27.

    MI 159/5 (19)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 5:02 PM

    SIX From Tim David

    11 runs came off the last over bowled by Shardul Thakur. MI will eye somewhere over 170 at least with two powerful batters at crease.

    MI 148/4 (18)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:56 PM

    FIFTY For Ishan Kishan

    The southpaw has played with great maturity today and now he races to his 10th IPL fifty. He will go all attack from here on. MI still have 3 overs remaining. 

    MI 137/4 (17)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:53 PM

    Kuldeep Yadav Shines

    Kuldeep Yadav ends with figures of 3/18 in his 4 overs. This is a comeback which was long awaited. However, it's better late than never.

    MI 123/4 (16)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:49 PM

    Watch A Catch!

    This is sensational stuff from Tim Seifert at mid-wicket. He jumped to his left and took an amazing catch to cut short Kieron Pollard's stint at the crease. Kuldeep Yadav gets his third wicket of the game.

    The ball was too short and low to be left, so Pollard tried to muscle it down the leg side for a boundary but a flying Seifert poured cold water on his plan.

    MI 122/4 (15.5) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:40 PM

    Wicket

    Tilak Varma is gone. Khaleel Ahmed gets the much-deserved wicket. He had bowled well so far, and only wickets were missing from his figures, he gets one here.

    Coming to the wicket, Khaleel bowled a short ball on the body of Tilak who played it into the hands of third man, where Prithvi Shaw completed the catch.

    Kieron Pollard comes in next.

    MI 117/3 (14.2)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:38 PM

    Kishan Nears Fifty

    A four to end the 14th over and Ishan Kishan races to 45 not out off 30 balls with it. If he stays there for some more time, DC will have their task cut out.  

    MI 113/2 (14)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:34 PM

    Tilak Varma On Fire

    12.3 - Wow! That's a terrific pull shot. He came under the ball in quick time and smacked Nagarkoti in deep mid-wicket for a FOUR.

    12.4 - FOUR again. It seemed like a slower ball from Nagarkoti but Tilak was ready for it. He hit it on long-off for a FOUR.

    12.6 - Another FOUR. Ishan Kishan also joins the party here at the Braboune Stadium. 13 runs come off over.

    MI 104/2 (13)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:26 PM

    Impressive Kuldeep

    Another good over from Kuldeep Yadav, just 6 runs came off it and a wicket. Tilak Varma has come out to bat after the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh.

    MI 85/2 (11)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:24 PM

    Wicket

    Kuldeep Yadav has got his second wicket of the day. Anmolpreet Singh is out. This was always coming as the right-handed batter didn't look comfortable against Kuldeep.

    MI 83/2 (10.4)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:20 PM

    Costly Over

    10 runs came off the over. That might release the pressure Kuldeep had put on the batters of Mumbai Indians. 

    MI 79/1 (10)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:17 PM

    Vintage Kuldeep Yadav

    This is the Kuldeep Yadav everyone was dying to see. He kept it tight and kept the batsmen guessing, especially Anmolpreet Singh who looked clueless against him.

    Four runs came off the over and a wicket. Delhi Capitals are slowing and gradually coming back in to the game.  

    MI 69/1 (9)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:13 PM

    Wicket

    Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. The chinaman bowler dragged his length short with a deep mid-wicket in place and Rohit failed to clear the boundary and handed an easy catch to Rowman Powell.

    Anmolpreet Singh comes out to bat. 

    MI 67/1 (8.2)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:11 PM

    Classical Rohit

    7.5 - That's a pure beauty from Rohit. Went down the leg side, created some room for himself and pierced the ball in between the gully and point fielders for a four.

    7.6 - 1 run off the last ball.

    MI 65/0 (8)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:07 PM

    Just 3 Runs Off It

    That's a really good over from Kuldeep. Axar will bowl the next over.

    MI 56/0 (7)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:04 PM

    Kuldeep Yadav Comes Into Attack

    Another bowling change. 5th bowler comes out to bowl for Delhi in the 7th over. You can sense the pressure here. Good testing times for Pant.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 4:00 PM

    MI Firing On All Cylinders

    That's a real good powerplay for Mumbai Indians. They haven't lose any wicket and have 53 runs on the board. The pitch is batting friendly for sure and we are likely to see a high-scoring match here.

    MI 53/0 (6)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:59 PM

    Catch Dropped

    Shardul dropped the catch of Rohit Sharma at short fine leg.

    MI 48/0 (5.4)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:55 PM

    4, 0, 6, Wd, 0, 1, 4

    16 runs came off the last over from Nagarkoti. He erred in his line and length and paid the price. First Rohit tonked him for a FOUR and SIX, then Kishan too hit a boundary on the last ball to help MI finish the over on a high.

    Khaleel is back into attack.

    MI 48/0 (5) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:50 PM

    Another Bowling Change

    Kamlesh Nagarkoti comes out to bowl the next over.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:48 PM

    7 Runs Came Off It

    A decent over from Axar Patel. He conceded one boundary in it, a double and a single.  

    MI 32/0 (4)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:45 PM

    Bowling Change

    Axar Patel comes out to bowl from Khaleel's end. May be a wrong move from Pant because the left-arm pacer had looked impressive in his first over. Let's see how the it fares. 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:44 PM

    SIX From Kishan

    Oh, you can't hold this lad for long. Thakur had kept it tight since the fifth ball but bowled it outside off on the last delivery and Kishan muscled it over third man for a SIX. Such a free-flowing batsman he is!

    MI 25/0 (3) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:39 PM

    FOUR From Kishan

    1.5 - It was on a driving length and Kishan just played a powerful cover drive for FOUR. 

    1.6 - Dot ball

    Overall, it was a good over from Khaleel Ahmed. Barring the fifth delivery, he kept his lines tight. Shardul to continue from other end.

    MI 16/0 (2)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:34 PM

    SIX From Rohit

    A sweet shot over long-off for a six and Rohit fetched 10 off the first over. He had already hit a four on the third ball.

    MI off to a good start. Khaleel Amhed bowls the next over.

    MI 10/0 (1)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:30 PM

    It's Game Time

    Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have come out to bat for Mumbai Indians. An opening pair that cost them INR 31.25 crore - Rohit (INR 16 crore, retained) and Kishan (INR 15.25 bought at auction).

    Shardul Thakur (INR 10.75 crore, bought at auction) bowls the first over.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:18 PM

    Playing XIs

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 3:01 PM

    DC To Bowl First

    Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 2:53 PM

    No Warner, Marsh For DC

    Delhi Capitals will miss the explosive David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Both were in outstanding form in the T20 World Cup in UAE last year and are currently serving Australia in Pakistan.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 2:35 PM

    Richie Rich Ishan

    Big bucks don't mean big performance. This has been true for many teams in IPL history. Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals was a glaring example in IPL 2021. Ishan Kishan will be under pressure to justify the record 15.25 Crore MI spent on him at the IPL auction 2022.

    In Christchurch, India Women suffered a heart-breaking defeat against South Africa to crash out of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 1:32 PM

    Generation Next

    While this season will be bounce back tome for Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma said MI will aim to grow a team that will serve the five-time champions for many years in the future. So the opener against DC will be part of the team's rebuilding process.

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League IPL Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Live Brabourne Stadium Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant
