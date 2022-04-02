GT Vs DC, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Sends Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans To Bat First

Toss Rishabh Pant wins the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.

Pitch Report This is a fresh pitch with lot of grass, it is firm and has a good carr. The bowlers need to find hard lengths if they want to survive. Dew won't be a factor here and which is one of the reasons why a team batting first has won the game.

WOBBLY GILL For Shubman Gill, one of the most-talked about young openers in Indian cricket, IPL 2022 is yet to come alive. The ex-Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, turning out for Gujarat Titans this time, was out first ball against Lucknow. Gill will look to make amends against Delhi.

HARDIK 100! GT skipper Hardik Pandya is one six away from a century of sixes in IPL. The good news he is back to bowling and completed his full quota of four overs against Lucknow.