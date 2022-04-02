GT Vs DC, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Sends Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans To Bat First

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals in a floodlit match in Pune. Follow here IPL 2022 GT vs DC live cricket score.
It's early days in IPL 2022 and teams are still trying to find their best combination. Saturday night's contestants Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals won their opening games but not entirely in convincing style. In a match between IPL newbies, GT defeated Lucknow Super Giants and in a game between big brothers, Delhi Capitals escaped from the clutches of Mumbai Indians. Get here live cricket score of GT vs DC in Pune.
Rishabh Pant wins the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.
This is a fresh pitch with lot of grass, it is firm and has a good carr. The bowlers need to find hard lengths if they want to survive. Dew won't be a factor here and which is one of the reasons why a team batting first has won the game.
For Shubman Gill, one of the most-talked about young openers in Indian cricket, IPL 2022 is yet to come alive. The ex-Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, turning out for Gujarat Titans this time, was out first ball against Lucknow. Gill will look to make amends against Delhi.
GT skipper Hardik Pandya is one six away from a century of sixes in IPL. The good news he is back to bowling and completed his full quota of four overs against Lucknow.
Will Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan get DC captain Rishabh Pant out a third time in IPL? Pant, who scored 2499 runs at an average of 34.70 and a strike rate of 147.34 in 85 innings, needs just one run to become the first Delhi Capital batsman to score 2500 runs in IPL.
