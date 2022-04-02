Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

GT Vs DC, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Sends Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans To Bat First

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals in a floodlit match in Pune. Follow here IPL 2022 GT vs DC live cricket score.

GT Vs DC, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Sends Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans To Bat First
Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant to match captaincy skills in Pune. Follow live score of GT vs DC.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 7:06 pm

It's early days in IPL 2022 and teams are still trying to find their best combination. Saturday night's contestants Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals won their opening games but not entirely in convincing style. In a match between IPL newbies, GT defeated Lucknow Super Giants and in a game between big brothers, Delhi Capitals escaped from the clutches of Mumbai Indians. Get here live cricket score of GT vs DC in Pune.

(LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | RR vs MI | PAK vs AUS LIVE)  

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 7:06 PM

    Toss

    Rishabh Pant wins the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.  

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 7:00 PM

    Pitch Report

    This is a fresh pitch with lot of grass, it is firm and has a good carr. The bowlers need to find hard lengths if they want to survive. Dew won't be a factor here and which is one of the reasons why a team batting first has won the game.

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 6:14 PM

    WOBBLY GILL 

    For Shubman Gill, one of the most-talked about young openers in Indian cricket, IPL 2022 is yet to come alive. The ex-Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, turning out for Gujarat Titans this time, was out first ball against Lucknow. Gill will look to make amends against Delhi.

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 6:14 PM

    HARDIK 100!

    GT skipper Hardik Pandya is one six away from a century of sixes in IPL. The good news he is back to bowling and completed his full quota of four overs against Lucknow.

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 6:14 PM

    RASHID vs PANT

    Will Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan get DC captain Rishabh Pant out a third time in IPL?  Pant, who scored 2499 runs at an average of 34.70 and a strike rate of 147.34 in 85 innings, needs just one run to become the first Delhi Capital batsman to score 2500 runs in IPL.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals GT Vs DC Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan Rahul Tewatia Mohammed Shami; Rishabh Pant Axar Patel Shardul Thakur Kuldeep Yadav 
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of India Vs England, FIH Pro League 2021-22: Watch IND Vs ENG Hockey Matches Live

Live Streaming Of India Vs England, FIH Pro League 2021-22: Watch IND Vs ENG Hockey Matches Live

McLeodganj, Himachal's Prized Tourist Destination, Sitting On A Time Bomb

McLeodganj, Himachal's Prized Tourist Destination, Sitting On A Time Bomb