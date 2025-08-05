Dynamo Kyiv Vs Pafos Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch 1st Leg

UCL third round fixture to be played at Motor Lublin Arena
Dynamo fell short of qualification in the 2024-25 season
Check where you can watch the fixture
Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv will welcome Pafos to Motor Lublin Arena on Tuesday for the first leg of their third round showdown with either sides vying to stay in the hunt and qualify for the Champions League playoff round. Oleksandr Shovkovsky's Dynamo fell short in the 2024-25 season but will be keen to progress this time around.
Dyanmo have defeated Maltese club Hamrun Spartans home and away, triumphing 3-0 in both matches for a 6-0 aggregate win.
As for their opponents Pafos FC, they reached here after beating Maccabi Haifa in the second round of the UCL qualifiers. Should Dynamo Kiev progress to the league phase, then it would see them mark their their first appearance in the tournament since 2021-22.
Dynamo Kyiv Vs Pafos Predicted XIs:
Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XIs:
Nescheret; Tymchyk, Popov, Mykhavko, Dubinchak; Pikhalonok, Mykhailenko, Buyalskyi; Yarmolenko, Vanat, Kabaiev
Pafos Predicted XIs:
Michael; Bruno, Luckassen, Goldar, Pileas; Jaja, Sunjic, Pepe, Orsic; Dragomir, Silva
Dynamo Kyiv Vs Pafos, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Dynamo Kyiv Vs Pafos, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 being played?
The Dynamo Kyiv Vs Pafos, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 will be played on Tuesday, Aug 5 2025 at 11:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Dynamo Kyiv Vs Pafos, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 live online in India?
The Dynamo Kyiv Vs Pafos, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. In the UK, it will be live-streamed on the Premier Sports platform.