Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

MI Vs RR, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Unchanged Mumbai Indians Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians have been slow starters in IPL. Can they move a gear vs Rajasthan Royals? Follow MI vs RR live cricket score

MI Vs RR, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Unchanged Mumbai Indians Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson is playing his 200th T20 on Saturday. Follow IPL 2022 live cricket score of MI vs RR.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 3:06 pm

Saturday afternoon's IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals is a 'clash' between ex-teammates and buddies. First, let's start with the coaches. Mahela Jayawardene (MI's head coach) and Kumar Sangakkara (RR's head coach) were teammates in the Sri Lankan national team for years. They were good friends too. Now Lasith Malinga (ex-MI) has joined the Royals as a bowling coach! Although RR have the extra edge in the coaches department, Mumbai Indians will surely face a tough match against a well-balanced RR, who started their IPL 2022 campaign with a 61-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Get live cricket score of MI vs RR at DY Patil Stadium.

(LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | SA vs BAN LIVE | PAK vs AUS LIVE)

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 3:04 PM

    Toss

    Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. MI are unchanged.

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 2:59 PM

    Sanju's 200th T20

    Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will be playing his 200th T20 match today. Among the most exciting young batsmen in IPL, Sanju Samson scored a 27-ball 55 against SRH in the opening game. Indian captain Rohit Sharma reckons Sanju Samson will be a hot contender for the national team for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 2:59 PM

    SKY is Back

    Suryakumar Yadav is fit and raring to go for MI again. He should be the automatic choice for Mumbai Indians in the No. 4 position.

     

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 2:59 PM

    Boult vs Rohit

    Having played for Mumbai Indians, it will be interesting to see how New Zealand pacer Trent Boult bowls to MI skipper Rohit Sharma. In T20s, Boult  has got the better of Rohit four times in 47 balls for 66 runs!

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals MI Vs RR Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan Sanju Samson Jos Buttler Prasidh Krishna Yuzvendra Chahal 
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 3: Lizaad Williams Strikes As South Africa Eye Big Lead, Bangladesh - 101/5

SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 3: Lizaad Williams Strikes As South Africa Eye Big Lead, Bangladesh - 101/5

Pipara & Co LLP Receives The Highest Industry Honour By Getting Empanelled With PCAOB, USA

Pipara & Co LLP Receives The Highest Industry Honour By Getting Empanelled With PCAOB, USA