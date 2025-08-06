WNBA: Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride Star As Minnesota Lynx Beat Seattle Storm

McBride finished with 14 points
Courtney Williams scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half, Jessica Shepard added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Kayla McBride made 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds to help the Minnesota Lynx to a 91-87 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.
DiJonai Carrington, acquired from Dallas on Sunday in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick, made her debut for the Lynx and scored 13 points.
McBride finished with 14 points and Bridget Carleton scored 12 on four second-half 3-pointers.
Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 23 points. Ogwumike moved past Lauren Jackson and DeWanna Bonner into seventh in WNBA history with 140 career games scoring at least 20 points.
Erica Wheeler scored 19 points, Dominique Malonga added 12 and Skylar Diggins 11 for Seattle.
Gabby Williams had nine points and three steals and broke Seattle's single-season steals record with 77 this season. Natasha Howard set the previous mark when she led the WNBA with 74 steals in 2019.
The league-leading Lynx (25-5) have won seven of eight.
Jackson keeps Sparks surging
Rickea Jackson scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half, Kelsey Plum had 25 points and 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever 100-91 for their seventh win in eight games.
Jackson’s 3-pointer with 6:23 remaining in the fourth quarter gave Los Angeles a 90-68 lead. Indiana answered with a 21-5 run to get within 95-89, but Azura Stevens made her fifth straight 3 with 1:17 left for a nine-point lead to help seal the victory.
Stevens finished with 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and Dearica Hamby added 16 points for Los Angeles (13-15). Cameron Brink tied her career high with five blocks in her third game back from an injury.
Caitlin Clark missed her eighth straight game due to a groin strain as Indiana (17-13) had its five-game win streak halted. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 34 points, including seven 3-pointers. Natasha Howard added 17 points and Aliyah Boston had her streak of double-doubles halted at six by finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds.
The Sparks have won all three games against the Fever this season, with the regular-season finale coming in Los Angeles on Aug. 29.
Jones, Meesseman lead Liberty past Wings
Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 85-76 victory over the Dallas Wings.
Leonie Fiebich scored 14 points and Emma Meesseman, playing her first home game for the Liberty since her return to the WNBA, added 13. Chants of “Emma!” broke out at Barclay’s Center following the victory.
Meesseman, a former finals MVP who last played in the league in 2022 before winning the EuroLeague Women’s MVP the last three seasons, scored 11 points in her season debut on Sunday in an 87-78 win over Connecticut.
Paige Bueckers had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the Wings' first game since Dijonai Carrington was traded to the Lynx. She left the game with 2:37 left in the third quarter and went to the locker room with tightness in her back, she said. The No. 1 pick in the draft returned to the bench at the start of the fourth quarter and played in the final period.
Dallas forward Maddy Siegrist scored 13 points in her first game after missing two months due to a knee injury.