Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Indian Wells 2022: Naomi Osaka Loses In Round 2 After Being Heckled By Spectator

Naomi Osaka trailed in the first set when a woman in the stands passed derogatory remark on her. The Japanese star lost 6-0, 6-4.

Indian Wells 2022: Naomi Osaka Loses In Round 2 After Being Heckled By Spectator
Naomi Osaka wipes away tears as she leaves court after loss to Veronika Kudermetova at Indian Wells. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 5:40 pm

Rattled by a derogatory shout from a spectator, Naomi Osaka went on to lose 6-0, 6-4 to Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in the second round of the Indian Wells 2022. (More Tennis News)

Osaka trailed in the first set when a woman in the stands shouted, “Osaka, you suck.” 

Related stories

Indian Wells 2022: World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal Enter Third Round

Miami Open: Rafael Nadal Becomes Latest To Pull Out Of ATP Tour Masters 1000 Event

BNP Paribas Open: Naomi Osaka Outlasts Sloane Stephens In Return To Indian Wells

The Japanese star approached the chair umpire to ask that something be done. But the umpire explained that she didn't know who it was and could not take any action.

“I didn't hear what lady say because I really so focus on my game, on my serve game, I didn't understand what she say,” Kudermetova said on Saturday night. 

“But after that moment, I saw that Naomi, she start to cry.” 

Osaka later made the unusual request to use the umpire's microphone to address the crowd, which did not happen.

A supervisor came on court for a prolonged discussion with Osaka. The supervisor told the umpire “if it happens again, we're going to find him." Kudermetova waited behind the baseline for the match to resume.

Afterward, Osaka spoke to the crowd with tears streaming down her face. 

“To be honest, I've gotten heckled before, like it didn't really bother me, but heckled here,” she said, her voice trailing off.

“I watched a video of Venus and Serena (Williams) getting heckled here, if you've never watched it you should watch it,” Osaka said. 

“I don't know why, but it went into my head and it got replayed a lot. I'm trying not to cry.” 

The Williams sisters were heckled by fans at Indian Wells in 2001. Venus withdrew, with a knee injury, from her scheduled semifinal against Serena shortly before it was to begin. 

When Venus and their father Richard took their seats to watch Serena in the final against Kim Clijsters, the crowd began booing. As the match went on, fans jeered Serena. Their father said he was the target of racial slurs. The sisters boycotted the tournament for years before eventually returning.

Osaka has said she struggled with depression after winning the 2018 U.S. Open in a controversial final against Serena Williams. She withdrew from last year's French Open to tend to her mental health.

Osaka won her opening-round match against Sloane Stephens in three sets in her return to the desert, where she won the title in 2018. Osaka hadn't played a tournament since January when she lost in the round of 32 at the Australian Open. Only having played a handful of events last year, her ranking dropped to 78th in the world.

“I know she's the strong, the great person,” Kudermetova said.

“I think it will be good with her.” 

Tags

Sports Tennis Naomi Osaka Indian Wells 2022 ATP Tour Veronika Kudermetova Russia Venus Williams Serena Williams Indian Wells
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kolkata Local: This Iconic Auction House Has Been Immortalised In A Documentary

Kolkata Local: This Iconic Auction House Has Been Immortalised In A Documentary

News From Goa: Fast, Cheap And Truly Independent

News From Goa: Fast, Cheap And Truly Independent