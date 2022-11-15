Indian Super League 2022-23: FC Goa Technical Staff Hit By Stone, Raise Complain To Authorities

ISL franchise FC Goa have lodged a complaint with the league and their last match opponents, Kerala Blasters, after its technical staff was hit by a stone while he was helping the substitute players warm-up on Sunday in Kochi. (More Football News)

The match was being played at Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Expressing concerns over safety of the away team and its supporters, FC Goa has called for an inquiry into the incident.

"The safety of our supporters remains one of our paramount concerns.



"The club has reported an incident to the League and the home team regarding the safety of the club staff where a member of the technical team was hit by a stone while helping the substitute players warm up," FC Goa said in a statement.

"FC Goa has requested the Kerala Blasters’ management to conduct an inquiry into the matter," the club added.

Kerala Blasters ended their 10-game losing streak against FC Goa with a 3-1 win in the Indian Super League in Kochi.

It was their first win over Goa since November 2016.

"The club has highlighted particularly the issues faced in the 'Away Stand' which had a large presence of home fans, which led to unsavoury incidents which the club believes could have been easily avoided."

Goals from Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi within the space of 10 minutes secured all three points for the Blasters, while Noah Sadaoui scored for the Gaurs.