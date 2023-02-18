Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon Takes Another Fifer As India Reach 179/7 At Tea

Home Sports

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon Takes Another Fifer As India Reach 179/7 At Tea

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were batting on 28 and 11 respectively when tea was taken.

Team India trailed Australia by 84 runs at tea.
Team India trailed Australia by 84 runs at tea. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 2:39 pm

Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon took a five-wicket haul as India moved to 179 for seven at tea on day two of the second Test on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Wickets continued to tumble in the second session of the day as Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Srikar Bharat were sent packing by the spin trio of debutant Matthew Kuhnemann (1/64) Todd Murphy (1/37) and Lyon (5/41).

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were batting on 28 and 11 respectively when tea was taken.

Related stories

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: David Warner Ruled Out With Concussion, Matt Renshaw Drafted In

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Usman Khawaja Defends David Warner's Form, Says Three Innings Not Big Enough Sample Size

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Indian Wickets Always Have Enough For Pacers, Says Mohammed Shami

India trail Australia by 84 runs.     

Brief Scores:
Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out in 78.4 overs.
India 1st Innings: 179 for 7 in 62 overs (Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/41)

Tags

Sports Nathan Lyon Ravichandran Ashwin Axar Patel Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket India Vs Australia Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read