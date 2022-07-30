Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Organisers Flag Weightlifting Team Manager's 'Rude' Behaviour

Indian Olympic Association acting president Anil Khanna has instructed Pardeep Sharma to keep a low profile at Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games organisers wrote to the Indian delegation over Pardeep Sharma's behaviour.
Commonwealth Games organisers wrote to the Indian delegation over Pardeep Sharma's behaviour. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 7:44 pm

In an embarrassing development for the Indian contingent here in the Commonwealth Games, weightlifting team manager Pardeep Sharma was on Saturday singled out for alleged "rude" behaviour by the organisers.

Full Coverage | Day 2 Live | Day 2 Schedule

Gina Dawson, CGA Relations Manager with the Birmingham Games, wrote to the Indian delegation over Sharma's behaviour.

Responding to the email, IOA acting president Anil Khanna instructed Sharma to keep a low profile from now and remain within the rules.

Related stories

Hima Das' Commonwealth Games 2022 'Gold Medal' Video Is Height Of Misinformation - WATCH

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar Claims Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Navjot Kaur To Fly Back Home After Testing COVID-19 Positive

"We have been advised that one of your team officials, Pardeep Sharma, was quite rude to one of our T2 drivers earlier on today as he had requested to be dropped at a non T2 destination," Dawson wrote in the letter which is in possession of PTI.

"Just to note that team officials do not have T2 privileges and will only be able to use your own CGA vehicles, or bus transport to other villages of venues, or public transport with their accreditation.

"There is also a confirmed destination list and our drivers are not taxi services able to drop off anywhere. We kindly ask your teams to be respectful and courteous at all times to our workforce at all times."

Khanna on his part was quick to issue a reprimand to the weightlifting team manager.

"We all are ambassadors of our great nation here. I expect you to keep a low profile and look for privileges within the rules. We have to remain polite with everyone we meet," said Khanna.

Tags

Sports Weightlifting India At Commonwealth Games Pardeep Sharma Commonwealth Games Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Olympic Association IOA Anil Khanna India Sports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read