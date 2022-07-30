Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 2 Live Updates: All Eyes On Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain

India could potentially open their medals tally as Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is expected to win in the women’s 49kg category in weightlifting. Follow Day 2 Live.

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 2 Live Updates: All Eyes On Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had won gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 12:40 pm

After a mixed opening day at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the Indians will be aiming for more success on Saturday. Led by PV Sindhu, the Indian badminton mixed team after blanking Pakistan 5-0 on Friday will be up against Sri Lanka (1:30 PM IST) and Australia (11:30 PM IST) in Group A. The women’s hockey team will too will be in action against Wales (11:30 PM IST) after outclassing Ghana in the opener. In table tennis, both Indian women and men will be action. While the women will face Guyana (2 PM IST), the men will be up against Northern Ireland (4:30 PM IST). Meanwhile the biggest attraction of the day are Tokyo Olympics medallists Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Lovlina Borgohain (boxing). Lawn Bowl, Athletics, Swimming, Squash and Cycling are the other sports Indians will be competing at on Day 2 of CWG 2022. Follow Day 2 updates and scores from CWG 2022.   

Day 2 ScheduleSports News | CWG 2022 Coverage

  • 30 Jul 2022 / 11:42 AM

    Badminton - India's Chances

    Led by PV Sindhu, India have made a bright start to their mixed team campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Pakistan in Group A on the opening day. On Saturday, India will face Sri Lanka and Australia and if they manage to win both, they will advance into the quarterfinals. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth have been rested against Sri Lanka with Lakshya Sen to lead charge. Both Sindhu and Srikanth are expected to be in action against Australia.  

  • 30 Jul 2022 / 11:12 AM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to the Day 2 live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. After a fruitful fopening day, India are likely to open their medal count on Saturday with Saikhom Mirabai Chanu expected to be one of them. 

Tags

Sports India At Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 Boxing Weightlifting Badminton Squash Lawn Bowl Cycling - Sports Saikhom Mirabai Chanu PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth India National Women Hockey Team Live Blog Live Scores Lovlina Borgohain Manika Batra Athletics
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read