Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 2 Live Updates: All Eyes On Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain

India could potentially open their medals tally as Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is expected to win in the women’s 49kg category in weightlifting. Follow Day 2 Live.
This is not the first time that the TMC has been hit by a scandal. But the party’s response shows the teacher recruitment scam is different from others.
A foreign correspondent's recollection of ties developed while covering the Sri Lanka conflict in the 1980s
Can there be eternal friendships in our otherwise transient lives? How could I then forget all about my childhood friend, Dinesh?
Unusual bonds, forged out of adversity, grudging accommodation and mutual respect, on the margins of society
Sticking together in crisis is a hallmark of true friendship. The 2020 Delhi riots and the Covid lockdown that followed, threw up some memorable examples.
After a mixed opening day at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the Indians will be aiming for more success on Saturday. Led by PV Sindhu, the Indian badminton mixed team after blanking Pakistan 5-0 on Friday will be up against Sri Lanka (1:30 PM IST) and Australia (11:30 PM IST) in Group A. The women’s hockey team will too will be in action against Wales (11:30 PM IST) after outclassing Ghana in the opener. In table tennis, both Indian women and men will be action. While the women will face Guyana (2 PM IST), the men will be up against Northern Ireland (4:30 PM IST). Meanwhile the biggest attraction of the day are Tokyo Olympics medallists Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Lovlina Borgohain (boxing). Lawn Bowl, Athletics, Swimming, Squash and Cycling are the other sports Indians will be competing at on Day 2 of CWG 2022. Follow Day 2 updates and scores from CWG 2022.
Day 2 Schedule | Sports News | CWG 2022 Coverage
Led by PV Sindhu, India have made a bright start to their mixed team campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Pakistan in Group A on the opening day. On Saturday, India will face Sri Lanka and Australia and if they manage to win both, they will advance into the quarterfinals. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth have been rested against Sri Lanka with Lakshya Sen to lead charge. Both Sindhu and Srikanth are expected to be in action against Australia.
High-five! 👋— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 29, 2022
🇮🇳 badminton team kick-off their #B2022 campaign with a 5️⃣-0️⃣ win over Pakistan in the mixed team event 🏸#Badminton | @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/lNB37VCHxA
Hello and welcome to the Day 2 live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. After a fruitful fopening day, India are likely to open their medal count on Saturday with Saikhom Mirabai Chanu expected to be one of them.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans