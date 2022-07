Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 2: Watch Indians In Action On July 30 - Full Schedule And Events

After a mixed opening day at the Commonwealth Games 2022, India can potentially open its medal tally on Day 2 (July 30) in Birmingham. Weightlifters Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Sorokhaibam will be in action, so thus Nitendra Singh Rawat in the men's marathon final. Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will also start her campaign in women's boxing.

Following is India's schedule for Saturday (July 30) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. All times in IST (4:30 hours ahead of local time):

Artistic Gymnastics : Women's team final and individual qualification - Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)

Athletics : Men's marathon final - Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)

Badminton : Mixed team Group A - India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)

Boxing : Men's 54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32 - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm); Women's 66-70kg (light-middleweight) round of 16 - Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday); Men's 86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16 - Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)

Cycling : Women sprint qualifying - Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm – 6.15 pm); Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying - Meenakshi (2.30 pm – 6.15 pm); Men's Keirin first round - Esow Alben (8.30 pm – 11.30 pm)

Hockey : Women's Pool A - India vs Wales (11.30 pm)

Lawn Bowls : Men's Triple - India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm); Women's Singles - Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels of Wales (1 pm – 6.15 pm); Men's Pair - India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday); Women's Four - India vs Canada (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday).

Squash : Men's singles round of 32 - Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm); Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm)

Swimming : Men's 200m freestyle, Heat 3 - Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)

Table Tennis : Women's Group 2 - India vs Guyana (2 pm); Men's Group 3- India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)

Weightlifting : Men's 55kg - Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm); Men's 61kg - Gururaja (4.15 pm); Women's 49kg - Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (8 pm); Women's 55kg: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (12:30 am on Sunday)

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

Events featuring Indians will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.

Elsewhere...

Australia - Seven Network, Brunei - RTB; Canada - CBC; Malaysia - Astro, RTM; New Zealand - Sky NZ; Singapore - Mediacorp; South Africa - SuperSport; United Kingdom - BBC; Wales - S4C.