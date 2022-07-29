Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Live Updates: Indian Athletes Take Centre Stage In Birmingham

India has sent India have sent 200-plus athletes (106 men and 104 women) for the Commonwealth Games 2022 competing in 16 sporting disciplines. India’s best-ever CWG show came in 2010 at New Delhi winning 101 medals.
After a grand Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony, all eyes will be on Indian stars on Day 1 in Birmingham. While Indi will be competing at various competitions like badminton, boxing, swimming, lawn bowl, the biggest attractions will be on women’s cricket and women’s hockey. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s cricket team will take on T20 champions Australia in a Group A encounter. In hockey, former champions India will take on minnows Ghana in Pool A. In boxing, Shiva Thapa is one of the stars to look out for in men’s 63.5kg category. In badminton, India will take on Pakistan in the mixed team event. Follow Day 1 updates and scores from CWG 2022.
Women's cricket is making its debut at Commonwealth Games. Here is what India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has to say ahead of the opening day clash against Australia.
Embracing that "special" feeling 🏏🇮🇳😍— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 29, 2022
Ahead of @BCCIWomen debut in the Commonwealth Games, captain @ImHarmanpreet opens up on what leading #TeamIndia in a multi-sport event means to her 🗣️📽️#EkindiaTeamIndia | #B2022 | @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/xBsDWoAdEI
Flagbearers @Pvsindhu1 and @manpreetpawar07 lead #TeamIndia out in the Parade of Nations at the #B2022 Opening Ceremony 🇮🇳🎆— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 28, 2022
What a moment! 😍#EkIndiaTeamIndia | @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/rKFxWTzMfz
Welcome to the Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India are one of the contingents to watch out for having finished in the top five of the medal tally for last two decades. At 2018 Commonwealth Games, India finished third behind Australia and England with 66 medals. Shooting has been one of the biggest medal earners for India over the years, but with the disclipline excluded this time, others will have to pitch in to fill the void.
