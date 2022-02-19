Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Return Home Before 3rd T20I; To Miss Sri Lanka Series

Virat Kohli returned to form with a 41-ball 52 in the second T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens on Friday as India won by eight runs.

Virat Kohli will also skip the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting on February 24. BCCI

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 10:51 am

Former India captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant have been given a bio-bubble break by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the third and final T20 international against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. Both the players will skip the T20 series against Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

Kohli, who was having a lean patch in the ongoing limited-overs series against West Indies, returned to form on Friday with a 41-ball 52 in the second T20 at the Eden Gardens as India clinched a thriller beating the Caribbeans by eight runs. India clinched the T20 series with a match to spare.

India will play Sri Lanka in the first T20 on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

"Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series will be picked later in the day. 

Sports West Indies Tour Of India 2022 India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Cricket Eden Gardens, Kolkata
