IND Vs WI: Head Coach Phil Simmons Admits West Indies’ Batting A ‘Huge Concern’

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons on Friday said his team's batting was a huge concern in the ODI series against India and the batters need to assess the situations better and play accordingly. (More Cricket News)

"It (batting) does need attention, it has lost us the last two games. You bowl India out for 230 and 260, you are expected to chase it. Under a year ago, we were cruising to 280 and 290 against SL, which has similar spinners and things...batting is a huge concern," Simmons said after his side lost the third and final ODI by 96 runs.

"Mode of dismissals is the biggest issue. It is hurtful and doesn't make for good watching. Assessing the situation and knowing what to do...players have to sit and get it right. We can't go on like this," he said at the post-match conference.

India swept the three-match ODI series 3-0.

"People have to stand up as we go into the next set of ODIs and make sure that they are batting for the West Indies and what we have to do as a unit. It is a huge concern," Simmons added.

To a question if the batters' technique was an issue as the team was getting bowled out on several occasions without playing the full quota of 50 overs, Simmons said, "I don't think technique is an issue. Batters need to assess the situation better."

West Indies have failed to bat out 50 overs on 12 occasions in the last 18 games, sparking concerns about the batting unit.

He picked out the performance by the bowlers as a positive in an otherwise poor series for the West Indies team.

"I think the positive is the fact that the bowlers have done what we have asked of them. Bowling and fielding have been a huge positive," he said.

"I think the bowlers are a little more disciplined than the batters and sticking to the plans we have for the Indian batsmen. Discipline has been much better from the bowlers," he reiterated in response to another query.

Asked for an update on skipper Kieron Pollard, who missed the second and third ODIs due to a niggle, Simmons said, "I don't like to go into medical things. Polly has a niggle in his knee. Was not ready for today. Hopefully, Pollard will be back to 100 per cent in the next few days."

The two teams play a series of three T20 Internationals beginning on February 16.

He was hopeful of the team bouncing back in the T20Is and said "assessment in the T20s is better than in the ODIs".

"We have got to assess the situation and play according to the situation."

The former West Indies batter said Odean Smith, who picked up wickets and came up with some big hits during the series, had done well.

"Think he (Smith) has done well, bowled fast, picked up wickets and has batted well...he could have gone on for longer today. He is young in international cricket, we have to take it by stages," the head coach said.

Smith hit three big sixes in his 18-ball 36 albeit for a losing cause.