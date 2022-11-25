Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, 1st ODI: Tom Latham Breaks Record As New Zealand Thrash India

Tom Latham and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson shared a 221-run partnership to go 1-0 up in the 3-match ODI series.

Tom Latham celebrates his hundred with captain Kane Williamson.
Tom Latham celebrates his hundred with captain Kane Williamson. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 3:15 pm

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in the first ODI to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Auckland on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The home side chased down the 307-run target with 17 balls to spare, reaching 309 for 3 in 47. 1 overs. 

Tom Latham remained unbeaten on 145 while captain Kane Williamson stuck an unbeaten 94. 

For India, debutant Umran Malik took two wickets for 66 runs while Shardul Thakur got one.  

Earlier, India posted 306 for 7 after being put in to bat.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) made half-centuries.

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee took three wickets apiece.  

Brief Scores:

Related stories

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Batter Glenn Phillips In Awe Of Suryakumar Yadav's Batting Ability

T20I Series: IND Vs NZ Match Ends In A Tie; Team India Seal Series 1-0

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda Star As India Win By 65 Runs

India: 306 for 7 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80, Shikhar Dhawan 72, Shubman Gill 50; Lockie Ferguson 3/59, Tim Southee 3/73). 

New Zealand: 309 for 3 in 47.1 overs (Tom Latham 145 not out, Kane Williamson 94 not out; Umran Malik 2/66).

Tags

Sports Cricket India Vs New Zealand Tom Latham Kane Williamson India National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team Shreyas Iyer Shikhar Dhawan Umran Malik Lockie Ferguson Tim Southee
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read