IND Vs GER, FIH Hockey Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh Brace Sets Up India's Win Against Germany

India have consolidated their position at the top of the 2021–22 Men's FIH Pro League table with a facile 3-0 win against Germany at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists now have 24 points from 11 games, while the Germans are second with 17 points from nine matches. (More Hockey News)

In the nine-team league, the Netherlands are third with 16 points (six wins in six). Argentina, with 11 points from six matches, are fourth and Belgium are fifth with 10 points from six matches. France, England, Spain and South Africa are the other teams.

It was a dominant attacking performance from an experienced Indian men's hockey team against their young German counterparts. And once again, penalty corners proved to be India’s greatest ally as they converted three of their six opportunities from the pieces.

Harmanpreet Singh got the first two goals (18', 28'), taking his season tally to 16 goals. Player of the match Abhishek got the third goal (44'), by getting a deflection on another Harmanpreet penalty corner attempt.

Warnings

Before the match, German head coach Andre Henning said that he would be thrilled to get a point from this game given the very young and relatively low experienced squad he was working with.

India head coach Graham Reid warned his wards of complacency, reiterating that any German side, no matter their age, presented a dangerous challenge.

India for their part took their coach’s words seriously and were relentless in their attacks from the first minute to the last.

First-half

India started the first quarter on the front foot looking to exploit gaps in the German defence and mid-field early. They had plenty of opportunities, primarily through Shilanand Lakra and Abhishek who were electric all game, but the German defence was resolute.

The first penalty corner of the game went to India and it was Jugraj Singh who took it, but the German defence closed him down before he could get his shot away, ending the first quarter at 0-0.

India kept up the pressure after the restart and if anything, their attack was even more dominant in the second quarter.

A mazy run by Manpreet Singh resulted in the second penalty corner for India and this time it was Harmanpreet who took the shot and he blasted it to the bottom right corner, leaving the post defender and goalkeeper Alexander Stadler with no chance of stopping the powerful shot.

Germany had a chance to get a goal back right away from the restart, as a powerful cross into the circle caught Amit Rohidas out. The Indian captain's attempted block left the ball at the stick of Luca Wolff with just the Indian keeper to beat, but his shot went off target.

Two minutes before the half ended, India got another penalty corner after Paul Glander’s attempted clearance hit the back of his stick. Once again India went to Harmanpreet as Jugraj was off the field. And despite the ball stopping in an awkward position for him, Harmanpreet dragged it close to him and sent a low shot to the bottom left corner of the goal, doubling India’s lead into the halftime.

Second-half

However, Reid was not very pleased with the half-time score and warned against the danger Germany posed with a two-goal lead.

The third quarter felt like a repeat of the first as India continued to press and look for a third goal that could seal the game for them, while the German defence, led by captain Martin Zwicker continued to hold steady.

Just as the teams looked ready to go into the final quarter with the game still very much open, India got themselves a penalty corner with one second left on the clock and they did not fail to convert it.

Harmanpreet again went low to the left and Stadler looked like he had it covered, but Abhishek got his stick right in front of German goalkeeper and the ball deflected into the opposite side of the goal.

With a three-goal lead in the fourth quarter, India started to slow the pace of the game down. They still were on the front foot, but no longer needed to force the issue.

Germany had big stretches of possession in the quarter, but they often looked to find an Indian foot in the circle. The Indian defenders were excellent at keeping their sticks low and avoiding any foot contact inside the circle. India ended the match without conceding a single penalty corner in a clinical performance in both attack and defence.

Reactions

"It’s great to get chances for India, with a long tournament allowing squad rotations. My aim is to always make the best use of any chance that I get to play for India, and happy to have won player of the match and gotten a goal today," player of the match, Abhishek said after the match.

German captain Martin Zwicker expressed his pride in the team’s performance and said: “We worked really hard today, and with such a young team this result is nothing to be sad about. We will work even harder tomorrow and hopefully change the result of the game.”

How to watch India vs Germany hockey match?

India and Germany will be back in action Friday at the same venue for the final match of the Indian leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League Season 3. The match starts 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Germany hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

