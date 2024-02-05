Ben Stokes-led England Cricket Team are chasing a record 399-run target against Indian cricket team in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. With all the buzz around 'Bazball', England team will fancy their chances against India with a positive batting approach. (IND Vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: The Highest Successful Run-Chases On Indian Soil; Check List
The highest successful run chase in India in Test cricket history was 387 achieved by the hosts back in 2008
In India' second innings, led by Shubman Gill's 104, India were bowled out ofr 255 after leading by 171 runs from the first innings. Going by history, the highest-ever run-chase in a fourth inning by a team was India itself which was 387 back in 2008 against England in Chennai.
|Highest 4th innings total in Tests in India
|Score
|By
|Opposition
|Result
|Venue
|Year
|387-4
|India
|England
|Won
|Chennai
|2008
|364-6
|India
|Pakistan
|Drawn
|Delhi
|1979
|355-8
|India
|West Indies
|Drawn
|Mumbai (B)
|1949
|347
|India
|Australia
|Tied
|Chennai
|1986
|325-3
|India
|West Indies
|Drawn
|Kolkata
|1948
|299-5
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Drawn
|Delhi
|2017
Speaking of the famous 2008 Test, India chased down the target of 387 in the final session of the Test match thanks to Virender Sehwag's blistering attack followed by a century from Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.
|Top 10 highest run-chase in India
|Team
|Opposition
|Target Chased
|Venue
|Year
|India
|England
|387
|Chennai
|2008
|West Indies
|India
|276
|Delhi
|1987
|India
|West Indies
|276
|Delhi
|2011
|India
|New Zealand
|261
|Bengaluru
|2012
|India
|Australia
|254
|Mumbai (Brabourne)
|1964
|India
|Australia
|216
|Mohali
|2010
|England
|India
|207
|Delhi
|1972
|India
|Australia
|207
|Bengaluru
|2010
|India
|Pakistan
|203
|Delhi
|2007
|Australia
|India
|194
|Bengaluru
|1998��
Ben Stokes' captaincy has been a breath of fresh air for English cricket in Test match cricket. Their highest-ever successful run chase was 378 against India in the 2022 Birmingham Test.
Highest successful run chase in history of Test cricket
418 - West Indies vs Australia in Antigua.
414 - South Africa vs Australia in Perth.
404 - Australia vs England in Leeds.
403 - India vs West Indies in Port of Spain.
395 - West Indies vs Bangladesh in Chittagong.
At lunch on day four of the 2nd Test between India and England, the visitors were 194 for the loss of six wickets.