Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Water Problem Sorted In Pune After Heavy Criticism On Opening Day

Angry fans had raised slogans against the hosts Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Thursday after finding no water at the booths

pune people on thursday X tanuj singh
People searching for water during the 2nd Test match in MCA Stadium on Thursday. Photo: X | Tanuj Singh
info_icon

After facing difficulties in finding drinking water during the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune, the host state association made the necessary arrangements on Friday and the fans are no longer complaining. (Day 2 Blog | More Cricket News)

Around 1 lakh litres of RO water in 20-litre cans have been arranged for the second day’s play on Friday, well distributed among the booths to avoid the lapse on the first day, an official informed PTI.

As many as 3,800 bottles for 20 litres each have been made available for use on the second day as it remains hot and humid on Friday, while another 500 are kept in the stadium’s vicinity for backup.

Another batch of 700 is also kept elsewhere, in case of requirement at later stages, the official said.

Angry fans had raised slogans against the hosts Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Thursday after finding no water at the booths.

MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal had tendered an apology later in the day on Thursday.

"Our sincere apologies to all the fans for the inconvenience caused. We will ensure things will be alright going forward. We have already addressed the water issue,” he said.

The volunteers and security personnel had swung into action immediately to provide packaged water bottles to the fans from other storage areas, but the distribution of the same took time and that led to fans being upset.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Joins The Likes Of Sobers, ABD, Cook In This Sublime List

BY Jagdish Yadav

The issue occurred due to a delay in the arrival of the vehicle which was transporting water from the plant to the stadium.

Since the ODI World Cup last year, the host cricket boards have been arranging free drinking water at stadiums.

