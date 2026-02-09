Al-Duhail Vs Al Sharjah LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2025-26: Both Clubs Eye Victory To Cement RO16 Spots

An exciting battle is on the cards as round of 16 hoeffuls Al-Duhail and Al Sharjah clash against each other in Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha

Outlook Sports Desk
Al-Duhail Vs Al Sharjah LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2025-26
Image used for representative purposes.
Good Evening Football fanatics. Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League 2025-26 Group stage match between Al-Duhail and Al Sharjah. Both the teams currently occupy the final two knockout slots in Group B. Tied on seven points each, the two clubs find themselves in a do-or-die scenario. A victory today would likely cement a place in the last 16, while a loss or a draw could leave them exposed to being leapfrogged by Al Gharafa or Al-Sadd in the final round. Al-Duhail holds a slight advantage with a superior goal difference of +1, despite recent domestic struggles including a 2-1 defeat to Umm Salal. In contrast, Al Sharjah arrives in Doha under immense pressure after a 4-1 league loss to Shabab Al Ahli. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
Al-Duhail Vs Al Sharjah LIVE Score, AFC Champions League 2025-26: Welcome

