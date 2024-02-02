After a damaging 28-run defeat in the first Test at Hyderabad, Team India's troubles have not lessened as their mainstays, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out due to injuries. Moreover, the spin factor is still on their mind and could also affect the team selection at Vizag. As for England, their playing XI was already announced with the 20-year-old Shoaib Bashir making his debut and James Anderson coming in for Mark Wood. (Sports World Feb 2 Blog | Streaming)
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unbeaten 179 Guides India To 336/6 On Opening Day; IND - 336/6 (93) - As It Happened
India made 336/6 in 93 overs batting first on Day 1 after winning the toss in the 2nd Test against England at Visakhapatnam. Catch the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 highlights here
Preview
Toss Update, Playing XIs
India won the toss, opted to bat first
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
Pitch Report
The wicket appears to be an ideal surface for batting. All English supporters would be smiling at it. The top layer is black soil, and below it is red. On Day 1, there will be some turns, but not too many. Definitely a win-toss, bat-first type of wicket. Both teams will use plenty of spinners, but we expect them to enter the game later in the Test. The first two days are clearly going to be better for batting.
Captain Speak
: We'll bat first. Looks a good pitch, the pitch will do its thing, we need to play good cricket. What happened in Hyderabad is history, we need to move on. We have spoken on things we need to do, now we need to execute on our plans. I thought we batted well in the first innings, but didn't have the same intent in the second. Similarly, in the second innings with the bowl there was a brilliant knock by Ollie Pope. Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but that's why we have the guys sitting on the bench. Two unforced changes - Jadeja and KL miss out, and Siraj has been rested. We've got Mukesh, Kuldeep coming in, and Rajat Patidar making his debut.
: Would have batted as well. It was a fantastic last week, but we know India will come back strong. Coming from behind as we did was incredibly satisfying. We'll take the confidence from it, but it's a new week. The youngsters had a fantastic time playing in this environment. Receiving such a chance at the outset of their profession will boost their confidence. Two changes: Shoaib Bashir and James Anderson replace Jack Leach and Mark Wood.
India Start Batting
The fifth oldest player ever to play Test cricket in India, James Anderson opened the bowling attack for England. Indian captain Rohit Sharma along with Yashasvi Jaiswal opened batting. Jaiswal took the strike and played all deliveries patiently, taking a single on the last delivery.
IND - 1/0 (1)
Jaiswal, Sharma Give Cautious Start
India have started well as both openers have played the spin and pace equally well so far. None of them showed any haste in making runs. After smashing two fours in the first over of Joe Root, Jaiswal has believed in his defence. Root and Anderson finished their first spell of five overs each.
IND - 27/0 (11)
Bashir Gets First Breakthrough!
Debutant Shoaib Bashir got the important wicket of Rohit Sharma and provided the first breakthrough. That was quicker. It spun sharply and left Sharma double-minded. He pushed it to the backward square where Ollie Pope took a smart catch. Bashir got the Indian skipper as his maiden Test wicket!
IND - 41/1 (18)
James Anderson Gill-Jaiswal Rebuild Innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal has looked in good touch in the first session and Shubman Gill has also been defensive. Gill has to prove his calibre in this match as it is his 12th inning at home without any big score. All eyes are on him as he took the stance in place of Rohit Sharma.
IND - 68/1 (25)
Anderson Gets Gill!
James Anderson took the wicket of Shubman Gill after he was looking in fine form. This is the fifth instance in the seven innings that Gill has given his wicket to Anderson.
IND - 89/2 (29)
Lunch Break!
Shreyas Iyer has joined Yashasvi Jaiswal after Shubman Gill's dismissal. Jaiswal smashed a six and then a four to complete his fifty against Shoaib Bashir's bowling. Iyer hit a four against Anderson to open his run account and the Umpires called for Lunch. India ar3 103 for two wickets loss after 31 overs.
IND - 103/2 (31)
Iyer, Jaiswal Rebuild Innings
Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal are building a partnership in Visakhapatnam after coming out of Lunch break. India have been successful in keeping England bowlers at bay. Anderson's pace dropped after the first session and Joe Root conceded 9 runs in the last over.
IND - 123/2 (38.1)
Jaiswal Completes Ton!
Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine form and completed his second Test century after hitting a six off Tom Hartley in the 49th over. Shreyas Iyer congratulated him as he waves his bat to the fans. India are in good condition in the second session of the first day.
IND - 173/2 (49)
Shreyas Iyer Departs!
An unexpected wicket for England. Iyer backs away to cut on a short ball outside off, but the ball remains low and goes under the keeper's legs. What a grab from Foakes. It's not easy taking the under-edge like that, but he managed to remain low enough. Iyer shakes his head as he walks away. Debutant Rajat Patidar is the new man at the crease.
IND - 180/3 (51)
Jaiswal Joins Tendulkar, Shastri, Kambli
Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the fourth Indian batter to score a century away and at home before turning 23 years old. Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli are the other batters who have acheived this feat. All four batters are from Mumbai Ranji side.
IND - 206/3 (57.1)
Patidar, Jaiswal Rebuild Innings
Rajat Patidar and Yashasvi Jaiswal have shown positive intent and are playing with determination and grit. James Anderson and Rehan Ahmed continued the attack after the Tea break and both countered them comfortably.
IND - 227/3 (65)
Rajat Patidar Falls!
Rehan Ahmed continued his spell from one side after Tea break and came to bowl the 72nd over. Rajat Patidar defenced his googly delivery which hit the bottom of his bat handle and the ball kept rolling after hitting the pitch. Patidar tried to stop the ball but it went on and hit the wickets. one bail came off and Rehan Ahmed got his first wicket of the match.
IND - 269/4 (72)
Jaiswal Completes 150!
Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his 150 with a boundary off Joe Root. Axar Patel, on the other hand playing really well and is making sure that India reach to a good total after the day's play. Patel targeted Root and hit him for multiple boundaries in different overs. Rehan Ahmed continued his attack but nothing came in his favour as both batters have settled their eyes.
IND - 287/4 (80)
Axar Patel Falls!
Shoaib Bashir removed the set batter Axar Patel just after India crossed 300-run mark. The ball bounced a bit but Patel tried to slice it that went direct to the fielder at the point. The extra bounce did the work for England. KS Bharat, local-boy joined Jaiswal at the crease.
IND - 302/5 (87)
Srikar Bharat Departs
Rehan Ahmed delivered a loose ball and Bharat sliced it hard that went directly to Bashir at backward point. Srikar Bharat sat on his haunches in disbelief. With just two overs remained in the day's play. India lost another wicket.
IND - 330/6 (91)
IND - 336/6 (93) - DAY 1 Stumps
Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten when the Umpires called it Stumps. England bowled 93 overs on the first day of the second Test. Jaiswal is unbeaten on 179 off 257 balls.
Most Runs By An Indian Batter On First Day Of Test
228 V Sehwag vs Pak Multan 2004
195 V Sehwag vs Aus Melbourne 2003
192 Wasim Jaffer vs Pak Kolkata 2007
190 S Dhawan vs SL Galle 2017
180 V Sehwag vs WI Gros Islet 2006
179 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Vizag 2024
Most Runs In A Day's Play For India vs England
232 Karun Nair, Chennai 2016
179 Sunil Gavaskar, The Oval 1979
179 Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vizag 2024
175 Mohd Azharuddin, Manchester 1990
Brief Score: IND - 336/6 (93)
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 179(257), Shubman Gill - 34(46) | Rehan Ahmed: (16-2-61-2)