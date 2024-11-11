Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match

Thailand will take on Japan in the opening match of Day 2 at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on November 12 (Tuesday) at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, also known as Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium. (More Hockey News)
Thailand will be looking to bounce back from a heavy 15-0 defeat against China as they head into this match. After a tough loss, the team will be focused on improving their performance to take on Japan in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
On the other hand, Japan are coming into this match after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against South Korea.
This is the eighth edition of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy and the second time India is hosting the event. India previously hosted the 2023 edition in Ranchi and Patna, where a large crowd came to support the women’s team. The latest edition features six teams.
Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
When and where is the Thailand vs Japan match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy?
The Thailand vs Japan match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy takes place on Tuesday, November 12 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar at 12:15 PM IST.
How to watch the Thailand vs Japan match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy?
The Thailand vs Japan match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.