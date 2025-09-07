Malaysia Vs China LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: MAS Battle CHN For Third Place
Malaysia vs China LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Get live scores and updates from the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 third-place clash between Malaysia and China on September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar
Malaysia vs China LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 third-place clash between Malaysia and China on September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. China come into this contest after a bruising 7–0 defeat to India in the Super 4s, while Malaysia narrowly lost 4–3 to South Korea in a thrilling encounter. When the two sides met earlier, Malaysia came out on top with a 2–0 win, and they will look to repeat that result today. China, however, will be desperate to bounce back and end their campaign on a high. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, key moments, and all the action from this battle for bronze.
Malaysia Vs China LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Streaming Info
The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the SonyLiv app and website.
Hello, we are back with another hockey live blog! Today’s the day we find out who will stand where on the podium at the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup. It’s Malaysia vs China battling for that bronze medal in Rajgir, stay tuned, because this clash promises goals, drama, and plenty of pride on the line.