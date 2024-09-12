Hockey

Japan Vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Raiki Fujishima And Men Search Their Maiden Win

Follow the live scores and updates of the Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey match, right here

12 September 2024
Malaysia national hockey team players. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
Welcome to the live coverage of the Japan Vs Malaysia hockey match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 being held at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Thursday (12th September). Both teams are at the bottom of the points table with two losses and a draw each. They are in search of their respective first win. Follow the live scores and updates of the Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey match, right here.
Japan are set to clash with Malaysia in their fourth match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Thursday. Follow the live scores and updates of the Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey match, right here.

