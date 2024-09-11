Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Japan, still in search of their first victory in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 after playing three matches, will face another struggling team, Malaysia, on September 12, Thursday, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. (More Hockey News)
Last year's runner-up, Malaysia, kicked off their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Pakistan. They then suffered a 2-4 defeat to China and were handed a crushing 1-8 loss by India next. With three consecutive losses, Malaysia's hope of advancing to the semi-finals are now virtually extinguished.
Japan also began their campaign with a 5-5 draw against Korea but has since struggled to secure a win. They lost their second game 5-1 to India and followed that with a 2-1 defeat against Pakistan.
When Is Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?
The Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will be played on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. The match will start at 11:00 AM IST.
Where to watch Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?
The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available to live stream on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.