India Vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey: IND 2-0 KOR In Quarter 1

Follow the live scores and updates of the India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey match, right here

Uzma Fatima
12 September 2024
India National Hockey team at Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Hockey India
The Indian national hockey team has made a powerful start in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, beginning with a decisive 3-0 victory over host China. Since then, the numbers have only improved, as they followed up with a 5-1 victory over Japan and an impressive 8-1 drubbing of Malaysia, almost confirming themselves a semifinal berth. Today, the team led by Harmanpreet Singh, take on South Korea, who kept their hopes alive with a 3-2 win over China in their last match. The Koreans kicked off their campaign with a 5-5 draw against Japan and a 2-2 draw with Pakistan. The match between India and Korea is being held today at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. Stay tuned for live updates on the IND vs KOR hockey clash
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs South Korea, Hockey Match Live Update: GOAL! A Back-To-Back! 

What a drag flick! Harmanpreet Singh extends India’s lead to 2-0 in the first quarter. Just seconds after the first goal of the game, he scores from a penalty corner. It might be too early to tell, but India is continuing their dominant form, looking once again irresistible.

India Vs South Korea, Hockey Match Live Update: First GOAL! 

9' IND 1-0 KOR

Raj Kumar opens India's goal tally in the ninth minute, driving into the circle and sending the ball into the net.

India Vs South Korea, Hockey Match Live Update: Here We Go! 

And the match began with Korea winning the toss and starting strong. Both teams have kept things tight in the early moments, with no goals scored in the first 3 minutes. Just one thing is clear at the moment, it's going to be a thrilling hour!

India Vs South Korea, Hockey Match Live Update: What The Coach Said?

"That's always the key message (to not get complacent). It's a new day, it's a new game. Yesterday's gone. We have to do it again. I know Korea is nicely organised, so we'll have to be sharp on the ball," says India's coach Craig Fulton before the match.

India Vs South Korea, Hockey Match Live Update: On The Field! 

The players from both teams have now taken the field, adorned in their white and red jerseys. It’s time for the national anthems!

IND Vs KOR, Hockey Match Live Update: India's Starting XI

India Vs South Korea, Hockey Match Live Update: Asian Champions Trophy Table

India Vs South Korea, Hockey Match Live Update: Previous Matches 

1st Match:

India 3-0 China; South Korea 5-5 Japan

2nd Match:

India 5-1 Japan; South Korea 2-2 Pakistan

3rd Match:

India 8-1 Malaysia; South Korea 3-2 China

India Vs South Korea, Hockey Match Live Update: Squads

India: Abhishek, ALI Amir, HUNDAL Araijeet Singh, KARKERA Suraj (Goal Keeper), PAL Raj Kumar, PATHAK Krishan Bahadur (Goal Keeper), PRASAD Vivek Sagar, RAHEEL Mohammed, ROHIDAS Amit, Sanjay, SHARMA Nilakanta, SINGH Gurjot, SINGH Harmanpreet (Captain), SINGH Jarmanpreet, SINGH Jugraj, SINGH Manpreet, SINGH Sukhjeet, SINGH Uttam, SINGH Vishnukant, Sumit

South Korea: BAE Jongsuk, BAE Soung Min, CHEON Min Su, HYUN Jigwang, JUNG Hyunho, KIM Hyeonhong, KIM Jaehan (Goal Keeper), KIM JungHoo, KIM Minkwon, KIM Sunghyun, KONG Yoonho, LEE Gangsan, LEE Hyeseung, LEE Jungjun (Captain), OH Daewon (Goal Keeper), OH Seyong, PARK Cheoleon, PARK Geonwoo, SIM Jaewon, YANG Jihun

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Match Start Time

The India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will start at 1:15 PM IST. The match can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.

