Pakistan Vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Ammad Butt And Co Face Hosts In Hulunbuir

Welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan Vs China Hockey match for the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 being held at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Thursday (12th September). Pakistan have not lost any match in the tournament and will try to remain unbeaten against the hosts on Thursday as well. Follow the live scores and updates on the Pakistan Vs China Hockey match in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, right here.
PAK Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey - Match Timings
Pakistan will face China in their fourth match of the tournament in Hulunbuir. India vs South Korea match is being played at the Moqi Training Base and Pakistan's match will be played after this. The PAK vs CHN match will start around 3:30 pm IST.