Pakistan Vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Ammad Butt And Co Face Hosts In Hulunbuir

Pakistan national hockey team in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation

Welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan Vs China Hockey match for the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 being held at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Thursday (12th September). Pakistan have not lost any match in the tournament and will try to remain unbeaten against the hosts on Thursday as well. Follow the live scores and updates on the Pakistan Vs China Hockey match in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, right here.

LIVE UPDATES