India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match

Defending champions India will look to carry on with their perfect start when they take on Thailand in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.(More Hockey News)
India have so far won both their matches. The defending champions defeated Malaysia 4-0 in their opening match. A late winner against South Korea then gave India back-to-back wins in the competition.
Thailand, on the other hand, are yet to win a game. After a 15-0 thrashing from China in their first match, they managed a 1-1 draw against Japan in the second.
India would like a win, in fact a dominating victory, against Thailand. The six-team competition is being played in a round-robin format in the pool stage, with all teams playing the other five once.
Here is how you can watch the India vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match live.
India Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the India vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?
The India vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 4:45pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
Where will the India vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.