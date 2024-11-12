Hockey

IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Deepika's penalty stroke conversion proved decisive as India scored the winner with less than three minutes left on the clock. The win was India's second in as many games

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India celebrate a goal against South Korea in Womens Asian Champions Trophy
India celebrate a goal against South Korea in their Women's Asian Champions Trophy encounter in Bihar. Photo: X/Hockey India
info_icon

The Indian women's hockey team were made to fight and strive through an intense second half before emerging victors by a slender 3-2 margin against South Korea in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). (Highlights | More Hockey News)

Deepika's penalty stroke conversion proved decisive as India scored the winner with less than three minutes left on the clock. The win was India's second in as many games.

India sped to a 2-0 lead in the first half through field goals from Sangita Kumari (3rd minute) and Deepika (20th), before the Koreans mounted a strong fightback in the third quarter and drew level with goals from Yuri Lee (34th) and captain Eunbi Cheon (38th). But the match was far from over as Deepika scored from the spot in the 57th minute to eke out a narrow win for India.

It didn’t take long for India to click into gear at the start as Neha pinched the ball in midfield and found Navneet Kaur, who quickly passed the ball to Sangita in the shooting circle. Sangita unleashed a reverse tomahawk to beat the on-rushing Korean goalkeeper Kim Eunji and score the first goal for India within minutes of the start.

Thailand women's hockey team defending a goal against China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. - X/ @asia_hockey
Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw

BY Minal Tomar

India continued to employ a high press, causing Korea to struggle to make inroads towards the Indian goal. On the other hand, the Korean defensive unit constantly harried the Indian forwards to prevent any further goal scoring chances in the first quarter.

Korea attempted to increase the intensity as soon as the second quarter began and forced India back into their half, however, India remained unfazed. Five minutes into the quarter, Sunelita Toppo won back possession high up the pitch and found Beauty Dungdung on the right wing.

Beauty cut back the ball to Deepika at the centre of the circle who found the back of the net to double India’s lead in the game. India went on to create multiple chances with their quick transition play for the rest of the quarter, most notable of which was a four-on-two counter attack for India, but Beauty fumbled the ball in the shooting circle and the score remained 2-0 at the end of the first half.

Korea stamped their authority on the game as the third quarter began. It wasn’t long before Kim Seona rifled the ball across goal but the final touch from Korea was missing. Korea employed an aerial pass to bypass the Indian press and earned a penalty corner.

Kim Seona’s shot from the penalty corner was saved by Savita in goal but Lee Yuri pounced on the rebound to bulge the nets and reduce Korea’s deficit in the 34th minute. Korea continued to press for an equaliser and with eight minutes left in the quarter, they were awarded a penalty stroke.

Korean captain Cheon Eunbi stepped up to score from the spot and restore parity. India responded by earning a slew of penalty corners but failed to capitalise and regain the lead in the third quarter.

The home team were presented the first opportunity to score as the last quarter began but Deepika’s shot sailed harmlessly over the bar. The game became sloppy as both teams were desperate to find the next goal.

India found their rhythm as the quarter headed to a close and earned two penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net. With little more than three minutes left, Navneet was fouled in the circle and India were awarded a penalty stroke.

Deepika calmly sent the keeper the wrong way and scored India’s third goal from the spot. Korea threw everything they had to equalise in the closing minutes but India managed to hang on to their one-goal lead.

India had beaten Malaysia 4-0 in their campaign opener on Monday. The home team will next play Thailand on Thursday.

Earlier in the afternoon, Japan and Thailand played out a 1-1 draw. The second game saw Olympic silver medallists China notching up their campaign's second comprehensive victory — a 5-0 thrashing of Malaysia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jammu and Kashmir Vs Tripura Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match
  2. Chhattisgarh Vs Assam Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D Round 5 Match
  3. Mumbai Vs Services Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match
  4. Haryana Vs Kerala Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  5. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Preview: Suryakumar's Men Target Better Batting Show In Centurion
Football News
  1. Ronaldo 'Can't Think Long Term Anymore' As Star Footballer Approaches 40
  2. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
  3. UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad
  4. Premier League: Ruben Dias Dares Manchester City's Critics To Doubt Team
  5. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  2. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  3. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  4. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  5. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  2. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  3. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  4. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
  2. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  3. Dehradun: Car Crashes Into Truck Killing Six Students, One Injured
  4. Maharashtra Sees Highest Farmer Suicides Yet The Issue Is Away From Elections
  5. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Bandipora
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  2. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  3. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
  4. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  5. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto