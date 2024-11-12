IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

The Indian women's hockey team were made to fight and strive through an intense second half before emerging victors by a slender 3-2 margin against South Korea in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). (Highlights | More Hockey News)
Deepika's penalty stroke conversion proved decisive as India scored the winner with less than three minutes left on the clock. The win was India's second in as many games.
India sped to a 2-0 lead in the first half through field goals from Sangita Kumari (3rd minute) and Deepika (20th), before the Koreans mounted a strong fightback in the third quarter and drew level with goals from Yuri Lee (34th) and captain Eunbi Cheon (38th). But the match was far from over as Deepika scored from the spot in the 57th minute to eke out a narrow win for India.
It didn’t take long for India to click into gear at the start as Neha pinched the ball in midfield and found Navneet Kaur, who quickly passed the ball to Sangita in the shooting circle. Sangita unleashed a reverse tomahawk to beat the on-rushing Korean goalkeeper Kim Eunji and score the first goal for India within minutes of the start.
India continued to employ a high press, causing Korea to struggle to make inroads towards the Indian goal. On the other hand, the Korean defensive unit constantly harried the Indian forwards to prevent any further goal scoring chances in the first quarter.
Korea attempted to increase the intensity as soon as the second quarter began and forced India back into their half, however, India remained unfazed. Five minutes into the quarter, Sunelita Toppo won back possession high up the pitch and found Beauty Dungdung on the right wing.
Beauty cut back the ball to Deepika at the centre of the circle who found the back of the net to double India’s lead in the game. India went on to create multiple chances with their quick transition play for the rest of the quarter, most notable of which was a four-on-two counter attack for India, but Beauty fumbled the ball in the shooting circle and the score remained 2-0 at the end of the first half.
Korea stamped their authority on the game as the third quarter began. It wasn’t long before Kim Seona rifled the ball across goal but the final touch from Korea was missing. Korea employed an aerial pass to bypass the Indian press and earned a penalty corner.
Kim Seona’s shot from the penalty corner was saved by Savita in goal but Lee Yuri pounced on the rebound to bulge the nets and reduce Korea’s deficit in the 34th minute. Korea continued to press for an equaliser and with eight minutes left in the quarter, they were awarded a penalty stroke.
Korean captain Cheon Eunbi stepped up to score from the spot and restore parity. India responded by earning a slew of penalty corners but failed to capitalise and regain the lead in the third quarter.
The home team were presented the first opportunity to score as the last quarter began but Deepika’s shot sailed harmlessly over the bar. The game became sloppy as both teams were desperate to find the next goal.
India found their rhythm as the quarter headed to a close and earned two penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net. With little more than three minutes left, Navneet was fouled in the circle and India were awarded a penalty stroke.
Deepika calmly sent the keeper the wrong way and scored India’s third goal from the spot. Korea threw everything they had to equalise in the closing minutes but India managed to hang on to their one-goal lead.
India had beaten Malaysia 4-0 in their campaign opener on Monday. The home team will next play Thailand on Thursday.
Earlier in the afternoon, Japan and Thailand played out a 1-1 draw. The second game saw Olympic silver medallists China notching up their campaign's second comprehensive victory — a 5-0 thrashing of Malaysia.