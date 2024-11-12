India 0-0 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: First Quarter Underway

India beat Malaysia 4-0 in their opening match of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Photo: Hockey India

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second pool game at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The defending champions are taking on South Korea at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar today (Tuesday, November 12) and eyeing their second win in as many days. The Koreans had come from behind to force a draw against Japan yesterday and will look to take the hosts by surprise in what could be a gripping encounter. Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the IND-W vs KOR-W match.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Nov 2024, 04:53:14 pm IST India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: Players On The Pitch Both teams have jogged on to the field, along with the umpires. The national anthems now being played, South Korea's first and then India's. Pushback coming up in a few moments.

12 Nov 2024, 04:50:55 pm IST India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: Points Table Update With their second straight win, China stay on top of the points table and given their 15-0 landslide win over Thailand, are likely to stay there even if India win today. Still early days in the tournament though.

12 Nov 2024, 04:33:07 pm IST India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: IND-W Starting XI Out We are less than 15 minutes away from the start, and India have named their starting line-up. Former captain Savita Punia will be in goal as usual, and Navneet Kaur will spearhead the attacking line. Salima Tete with the skipper's armband. Presenting Team India’s Starting XI for today’s clash against Korea at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024! 🇮🇳



Let’s cheer loud and show our support! 💪🏻🏑



Watch the match live on DD Sports, Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Liv. 📺



Secure your FREE virtual passes now… pic.twitter.com/XvCFdb2xaI — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 12, 2024

12 Nov 2024, 04:13:27 pm IST India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: Today's Matches The India vs South Korea clash is the third and final game of the day. Earlier in the afternoon, Japan and Thailand played out a 1-1 draw. The second game has just ended, with China notching up their campaign's second comprehensive victory — a 5-0 thrashing of Malaysia.

12 Nov 2024, 04:02:03 pm IST India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: What Happened Yesterday On Monday, the Indian women’s hockey team kicked off its title defence in style with a 4-0 drubbing of Malaysia. Sangita Kumari (8’, 55’), Preeti Dubey (43’) and Udita (44’) found the back of the net in a game that saw India create numerous opportunities and put on a solid defensive performance to walk away with three points. South Korea, on the other hand, played out a closely-contested 2-2 draw with Japan in their opener. Japanese skipper Saki Tanaka opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and Mihyang Park equalized for the Koreans in the 12th via a penalty corner. Natsumi Oshima again gave Japan the lead in the third quarter via a PC, before Yujin Lee equalized in the 57th to break Japanese hearts and snatch a gritty draw.