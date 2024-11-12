Hockey

India 0-0 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: First Quarter Underway

Defending champions India are eyeing their second straight win, while South Korea will look to take the hosts by surprise in what could be a gripping encounter. Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the IND-W vs KOR-W match

Outlook Sports Desk
12 November 2024
India beat Malaysia 4-0 in their opening match of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Photo: Hockey India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second pool game at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The defending champions are taking on South Korea at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar today (Tuesday, November 12) and eyeing their second win in as many days. The Koreans had come from behind to force a draw against Japan yesterday and will look to take the hosts by surprise in what could be a gripping encounter. Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the IND-W vs KOR-W match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: Players On The Pitch

Both teams have jogged on to the field, along with the umpires. The national anthems now being played, South Korea's first and then India's. Pushback coming up in a few moments.

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: Points Table Update

With their second straight win, China stay on top of the points table and given their 15-0 landslide win over Thailand, are likely to stay there even if India win today. Still early days in the tournament though.

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: IND-W Starting XI Out

We are less than 15 minutes away from the start, and India have named their starting line-up. Former captain Savita Punia will be in goal as usual, and Navneet Kaur will spearhead the attacking line. Salima Tete with the skipper's armband.

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: Today's Matches

The India vs South Korea clash is the third and final game of the day. Earlier in the afternoon, Japan and Thailand played out a 1-1 draw. The second game has just ended, with China notching up their campaign's second comprehensive victory — a 5-0 thrashing of Malaysia.

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: What Happened Yesterday

On Monday, the Indian women’s hockey team kicked off its title defence in style with a 4-0 drubbing of Malaysia. Sangita Kumari (8’, 55’), Preeti Dubey (43’) and Udita (44’) found the back of the net in a game that saw India create numerous opportunities and put on a solid defensive performance to walk away with three points.

South Korea, on the other hand, played out a closely-contested 2-2 draw with Japan in their opener. Japanese skipper Saki Tanaka opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and Mihyang Park equalized for the Koreans in the 12th via a penalty corner. Natsumi Oshima again gave Japan the lead in the third quarter via a PC, before Yujin Lee equalized in the 57th to break Japanese hearts and snatch a gritty draw.

India Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's ACT: Start Time, Where To Watch 

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:45pm IST. It will be broadcast and streamed live on the Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.

