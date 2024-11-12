Thailand Vs Japan Live Score, Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Can Underdogs THA Topple Heavyweights JPN?

Thailand women's hockey team defending a goal against China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. X/ @asia_hockey

Hello hockey fans, Welcome to our live coverage of the Thailand vs Japan match at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir 2024. The game is set for Tuesday, November 12, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Thailand, coming off a tough 0-15 defeat to China, will be eager to bounce back, while Japan enters after a draw with South Korea. Both teams will be looking to make a statement and secure a crucial win. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here

LIVE UPDATES

12 Nov 2024, 11:54:22 am IST Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Titles So Far In this match, Japan look like the heavyweights, having won the title twice, finished as runners-up twice, and secured third place twice as well. In contrast, Thailand has only finished fourth once.

12 Nov 2024, 11:29:23 am IST Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Day 2 Fixtures Here’s the lineup for Day 2 at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024! 🏑



