Hockey

Thailand Vs Japan Live Score, Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Can Underdogs THA Topple Heavyweights JPN?

Thailand Vs Japan Hockey Live Score: Get all the scores and match updates from the THA vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match right here

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
12 November 2024
12 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Thailand women's hockey team defending a goal against China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. X/ @asia_hockey
Hello hockey fans, Welcome to our live coverage of the Thailand vs Japan match at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir 2024. The game is set for Tuesday, November 12, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Thailand, coming off a tough 0-15 defeat to China, will be eager to bounce back, while Japan enters after a draw with South Korea. Both teams will be looking to make a statement and secure a crucial win. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here
LIVE UPDATES

Thailand Vs Japan: Take A Look At The Venue

Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Titles So Far

In this match, Japan look like the heavyweights, having won the title twice, finished as runners-up twice, and secured third place twice as well. In contrast, Thailand has only finished fourth once.

Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Day 2 Fixtures

Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Live Streaming

The Thailand vs Japan match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will take place on Tuesday, November 12, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, starting at 12:15 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Western Australia Curator Cautions India Ahead Of Perth Test
  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
Football News
  1. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
  2. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  3. Nations League 2024-25: Koeman Gives De Jong Update Ahead Of Netherlands' Clash Against Hungary
  4. Nations League 2024-25: Doku, De Ketelaere Withdraw From Belgium Squad For Italy, Israel Games
  5. Juventus Vs Arsenal, Women's Champions League: Mead Sings Slegers Praises Ahead Of UCL Clash
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  2. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  3. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Thailand Vs Japan Live Score, Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Can Underdogs THA Topple Heavyweights JPN?
  2. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match
  4. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  5. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur Violence: Situation Tense After Encounters; Curfew Imposed In Jiribam
  2. UP By-Polls: In SP-Stronghold Sisamau, Politics Of Family, Religion And Caste At Play
  3. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto
  4. Gujarat: Fire At Vadodara IOCL Refinery Kills 2
  5. Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov Calls On Modi; Discusses Trade, Energy
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
  2. Iraq: Spy Satellite Images Lead Archeologists To Site Of Historic Battle
  3. North Korea Ratifies Major Defence Treaty With Russia As Allies Strengthen Ties
  4. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto