India Vs Singapore Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025: Preview And When, Where To Watch Group B Match

India take on Singapore in Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on Monday
India drew to defending champions Japan 2-2
Live streaming available on the Watch.Hockey app; no TV broadcast in India
India women's hockey team will look to register their second win of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey tournament, as they go head-to-head against Singapore in the Group B match on Monday, September 8.
Salima Tete-led side will play their match at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field. India drew their opening encounter against defending champions, Japan with a 2-2 draw.
Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30’) and Navneet Kaur (60’) scored the goals for India after Japan started the game with a bang with goals from Hiroka Murayama (10’) and Chiko Fujibayashi (58’).
India are currently unbeaten in the tournament, after having won their first game against Thailand 11-0 on Friday. After the round-robin stage, the top two from each pool qualify for the Super 4s, which will decide the finalists.
India has won the Women's Asia Cup twice, first in 2004 and again in 2017. In the last edition of the event, India had finished third in the tournament.
India Vs Singapore, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the India vs Singapore, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match being played?
The India vs Singapore, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match will be played on Monday, 8 September 2025, at 12 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Singapore, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live online in India?
The India vs Singapore, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match will be live-streamed on the watch.hockey app and website in India.
Where to watch the India vs Singapore, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live telecast in India?
The India vs Singapore, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.
Women’s Asia Cup 2025: Indian Hockey Squad
Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari