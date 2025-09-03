India Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

India take on Bahrain in their opening game at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Naushad Moosa-led Indian colts will be eager to showcase their talent
Live streaming and timings info
Naushad Moosa-led Indian U-23 men's national team will take on Bahrain in opening match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar. India have been drawn in Group H of the qualifiers, where they will play Bahrain (September 3), hosts Qatar (September 6), and Brunei Darussalam (September 9).
The group winners and the four best second-placed teams from the 11 groups will qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.
“The key is to take it one match at a time. The first game (against Bahrain) will be very important because it will help us understand where we currently stand. Getting those three points will be crucial,” Moosa was quoted speaking to the-aiff.com.
“We must play good football, that’s the key. If we play well, the results will follow. Another focus will be to avoid conceding goals and stay focused,” he said.
India squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers:
Goalkeeper: Sahil, Mohd Arbaz, Dipesh Chauhan
Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Pramveer, Muhammed Saheef Areesinte Purakkal, Harsh Arun Palande, Subham Bhattacharya, Ricky Meetei Haobam
Midfielders: Soham Naveen Varshneya, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Sanan K, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh
Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Muhammed Suhail, Sreekuttan MS, Sahil Harijan
India Vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match be played?
The India vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 8:45pm IST.
Where will the India vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match won't be telecast or streamed on any platform. However, please stay tuned for further updates.