India Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

Indian colts kick-off their AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign against Bahrain at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar. Here's live streaming, timings and squad info

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India-Football-U23-AFC
IND U23 colts in training ahead of the match against Bahrain. Photo: X/IndianFootball
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Bahrain in their opening game at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

  • Naushad Moosa-led Indian colts will be eager to showcase their talent

  • Live streaming and timings info

Naushad Moosa-led Indian U-23 men's national team will take on Bahrain in opening match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar. India have been drawn in Group H of the qualifiers, where they will play Bahrain (September 3), hosts Qatar (September 6), and Brunei Darussalam (September 9).

The group winners and the four best second-placed teams from the 11 groups will qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

“The key is to take it one match at a time. The first game (against Bahrain) will be very important because it will help us understand where we currently stand. Getting those three points will be crucial,” Moosa was quoted speaking to the-aiff.com.

“We must play good football, that’s the key. If we play well, the results will follow. Another focus will be to avoid conceding goals and stay focused,” he said.

India squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers:

Goalkeeper: Sahil, Mohd Arbaz, Dipesh Chauhan

Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Pramveer, Muhammed Saheef Areesinte Purakkal, Harsh Arun Palande, Subham Bhattacharya, Ricky Meetei Haobam

Related Content
Related Content

Midfielders: Soham Naveen Varshneya, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Sanan K, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh

Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Muhammed Suhail, Sreekuttan MS, Sahil Harijan

India Vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match be played?

The India vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 8:45pm IST.

Where will the India vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match be telecast and live streamed?

The India vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match won't be telecast or streamed on any platform. However, please stay tuned for further updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  2. Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Reports

  3. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  4. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

  5. MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025: Serbian Through To The Semis At Flushing Meadows

  2. Who Is Indian Teen Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi? 16-Year-Old Talent Making Heads Roll In USA

  3. Djokovic Vs Fritz Highlights, US Open 2025 QF: Serbian Wins In Four Sets To Set Up Alcaraz Clash In Semis

  4. US Open 2025: Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws With Injury To Send Aryna Sabalenka Into Semi-finals

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into The Semis After Jiri Lehecka Triumph

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  3. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  4. Manoj Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

  5. Kerala Universities Suffers As Chancellor And Governor Go Head-To-Head

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  3. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

  4. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

  5. Several Missing In Anti-Government Protests In Indonesia

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. A Class Of Controversies: How NCERT’s Revised History Curriculum Politicises Education

  3. What We Remember: How Different Versions Of History Attack Past And Present In Kashmir

  4. Not By The Textbook: When History Becomes Propaganda

  5. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

  6. Punjab Declares All 23 Districts Flood-Hit; Jammu Rail, Road Traffic Affected As Rivers Swell

  7. Lokah Makers Apologise For Demeaning Dialogue On Bengaluru Women; Assure To Remove It

  8. 'Hope To Be Back On Track, Clinch Deal With US By November: Goyal