India 3-2 New Zealand, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Selvam Karthi Scores Late Winner

India, who had claimed a hard-fought 4-3 win against the hosts Malaysia the previous day, scored through Amit Rohidas (4'), Sanjay (32'), and Selvam (54'), while George Baker (42', 48') netted twice for New Zealand

india vs new zealand match report sultan azlan shah cup 2025
Action from the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey match between India and New Zealand. Photo: Hockey India
  • Amit Rohidas opened scoring for India before Sanjay made it 2-0

  • New Zealand drew level at 2-2 in 48th minute via George Baker's brace

  • Selvam Karthi produced the winning goal in the last quarter

  • India will next play Canada on November 29

Selvam Karthi produced the winning goal in the last quarter as India defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, in Ipoh (Malaysia ) on Thursday.

India, who had eked out a thrilling 4-3 win against the hosts Malaysia on Wednesday, scored through Amit Rohidas (4'), Sanjay (32'), and Selvam (54'), while George Baker (42', 48') netted twice for New Zealand.

New Zealand tried to dominate the midfield in the opening minutes but the Indian defence held firm. India had their first real chance through a well-crafted move that resulted in a penalty corner in the fourth minute and stalwart Rohidas made it count with a ferocious drag-flick to open the scoring.

India were denied a second goal after the New Zealand keeper deflected Abhishek's shot from close range, thus concluding a fast-paced first quarter.

The Black Sticks showed a lot of purpose in the second quarter and even earned a penalty corner, but were thwarted by an alert Indian defence throughout the second quarter.

India began the second half on the front foot and doubled their lead through captain Sanjay, who converted a penalty corner in the 32nd minute.

New Zealand earned a couple of penalty corners of their own but couldn't break through the Indian defence.

Pawan was sensational in the goal but his resistance was finally broken when Baker (42') helped New Zealand pull one back.

New Zealand began the fourth quarter in search of their second goal, and managed to restore parity at 2-2 through a penalty corner with George Baker (48') on target.

India struck back soon after as Abhishek's pass was neatly finished off by Selvam, helping the five-time champions retake the lead.

India will next play Canada on Saturday.

