Hockey

India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

India looked like a strong contender for the final, but a crushing 0-4 defeat to Australia hurt their chances, and a 3-3 draw with New Zealand opened the gate for Great Britain to advance in the Sultan of Johor Cup

india vs new zealand sultan of johor cup
India drew 3-3 with New Zealand in their previous Sultan of Johor Cup clash. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

The India colts will battle for bronze in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 when they face off against New Zealand in Johor Bahru on Saturday (October 25). The match will preceded by the fifth-sixth place and followed by the final of the annual junior hockey tournament. (More Hockey News)

India looked like a strong contender for the final, but a crushing 0-4 defeat to Australia hurt their chances, and a 3-3 draw with New Zealand left them at Australia's mercy. The Aussies won their final pool game against Malaysia by a massive 9-3 margin to cruise into the final, where they will meet Great Britain.

Though India, Australia and Great Britain all ended up with 10 points in the round-robin league phase, the Kookaburras' goal difference of 12 was head and shoulders ahead of that of Britain (3) and India (2). Hosts Malaysia and Japan will meet in the fifth-sixth place encounter.

Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the international Under-21 competition, which is held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.

Indian hockey legend Rani Rampal announced her retirement at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday (October 24, 2024). - PTI/Kamal Kishore
'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

BY Minal Tomar

India Vs New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Third Place Play-Off: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 third place play-off match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 third place play-off match will be played in Johor Bahru on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 3:35pm IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 third place play-off match be telecast and live streamed?

The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tripura Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 3 Match
  2. Tamil Nadu Vs Chhattisgarh Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 3 Match
  3. Delhi Vs Assam Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 3 Match
  4. Punjab Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 3 Match
  5. Bengal Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 3 Match
Football News
  1. Injuries Holding Manchester United Back, Believes Coach Erik Ten Hag
  2. Premier League: Maresca Unfazed By Daunting Run Of Chelsea Fixtures
  3. Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City 'Wouldn't Be Surprising': Stuart Pearce
  4. Premier League: Man City Did Not Expect Rapid Palmer Rise, Believes Pearce
  5. Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 BFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings
  5. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
  2. White Beard, Curly Hair, Memories Of Past: How Nostalgia Works In Indian Politics
  3. ‘Kashmir Not Going To Become Part Of Pakistan’: Farooq Abdullah Reacts After Gulmarg Attack
  4. The Resurgence Of Militancy In Kashmir?
  5. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
  2. Deep Dive | Episode 20 | US Presidential Elections and Abortion Rights
  3. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  4. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  5. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs