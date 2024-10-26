India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

The India colts will battle for bronze in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 when they face off against New Zealand in Johor Bahru on Saturday (October 25). The match will preceded by the fifth-sixth place and followed by the final of the annual junior hockey tournament. (More Hockey News)
India looked like a strong contender for the final, but a crushing 0-4 defeat to Australia hurt their chances, and a 3-3 draw with New Zealand left them at Australia's mercy. The Aussies won their final pool game against Malaysia by a massive 9-3 margin to cruise into the final, where they will meet Great Britain.
Though India, Australia and Great Britain all ended up with 10 points in the round-robin league phase, the Kookaburras' goal difference of 12 was head and shoulders ahead of that of Britain (3) and India (2). Hosts Malaysia and Japan will meet in the fifth-sixth place encounter.
Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the international Under-21 competition, which is held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.
India Vs New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Third Place Play-Off: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 third place play-off match be played?
The India vs New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 third place play-off match will be played in Johor Bahru on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 3:35pm IST.
Where will the India vs New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 third place play-off match be telecast and live streamed?
The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.