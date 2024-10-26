'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

“Karma, hard work and moving on" – this has been Rani Rampal's mantra throughout her remarkable journey. Now, having hung up her boots and stick, she's ready to wear the mentor's cap. After 16 years of giving her all on the field and witnessing the gaps, highs and lows of Indian hockey up close, she is prepared for the next challenge after announcing her retirement on October 24. (More Hockey News)
Motivated by her desire to tackle the challenges she faced as a player, former India hockey captain Rani is committed to uplifting Indian women's hockey in her new role. She opened up to Outlook about her retirement, saying, “I’ve given 16 years of my life to this sport – my childhood, my youth and everything in between. Hockey has shaped me into who I am; how can I ever walk away? I’ll always be here as a mentor, guiding the next generation.”
Rani is just 29, and when asked about retiring at such an early age, she said, “This is a well-thought-out decision, and I believe every player waits for the right moment. The time I played, I played with pride. It’s a surreal feeling to think about it. I am getting goosebumps to even think about my retirement and my career.”
She added, “Hockey mein bohot kuch baaki hai (There’s a lot left in hockey), and I want to focus on those areas, especially where young girls need support."
Rani made her international debut in 2008 at just 14 years old during the Olympic qualifiers, becoming the youngest hockey player ever fielded by India. Over her remarkable career, she scored 205 goals in 254 international matches.
A clinical forward with a knack for scoring crucial goals, Rani is now focused on a new goal: becoming a mentor. “This decision is not impulsive,” she emphasizes, as she seeks to fill the void she noticed as a player. Having experienced firsthand what the Indian hockey system lacked, Rani believes that players need mental conditioning in addition to physical training. She is determined to provide the support she felt was missing during her career.
“Mental conditioning was barely addressed during my time. We were strong tactically and technically, but mentally, it was easy for us to crumble. Hockey isn’t just about physical strength; so much happens in the mind,” Rani said.
With a spark in her eyes, she added, “As a mentor, my primary focus will be on developing mental toughness. I want to be there for the players, helping them believe in themselves and reach their full potential. It’s crucial for me to understand what they’re feeling and what they’re going through. I want to be the mentor who is attuned to what’s happening in a player’s mind and in their family life. My goal is to be the change I needed in mentorship and player conditioning when I was playing.”
Rani knows all too well the heartbreak of finishing fourth, from the 2018 Commonwealth Games to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Those moments still keep her awake at night, especially the Tokyo experience, which weighs heavily on her mind. “There’s this restlessness, this regret, but life goes on,” she reflects.
Hiding her pain behind a bright smile, she adds, “Finishing fourth is the worst thing an athlete can face because you know you could have been on the podium. You find yourself wishing, ‘Oh, if we could have done this differently.’ In the end, it’s a setback and a learning opportunity. We should all learn from it and move on. But I’d be lying if I said I don’t still think about it. Ek tees si hai (There’s this twinge). I feel like I’ve moved on, but sometimes, before I go to sleep, it still creeps back into my mind.”
The Tokyo Games were meant to be a game-changer for Rani, but the year that followed, 2022, turned out to be one she’d rather forget in her 16-year career. Battling injuries, she faced setback after setback. Just when she thought she was healed and ready to return, she found herself sidelined for the World Cup, where India finished ninth, and the Commonwealth Games, where they bagged bronze.
At that time, she openly criticized the decisions made, stating, “The best people who can provide answers are the chief coach, Janneke Schopman, or the selectors because I don’t know the answer,” as reported by the Times of India.
Her absence was quite glaring, and the void she left cost India dearly. While the team played aggressive hockey in her leadership, it started becoming a problem to score goals without her. Even in the Tokyo Olympics, she scored the first goal for the team. In the end, India failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, which was a sad turn of events just three years after coming so close to clinching an Olympic medal.
Asked how she felt about 2022 now, Rani, being the queen that she is, said, "I have had a beautiful, long career, so I don't feel the need to dwell on that year. Everything teaches you something, whether good or bad, and I’ve learned a lot. I am grateful for all the lessons, even those I had no clue about. I’m proud of the career I’ve had, and life is all about karma. So, yes, I am happy I gave my 100%.”
She spoke about coping with exclusions and injuries, saying, “It is very hard; it is easier said than done. We are all humans before we are sportspeople. You have feelings and emotions, and it is natural to feel doubtful, wondering if you are even worthy or if it is the right path. But time is a great healer. You need to take a break, step away from the everyday grind, and always fight back.”
Looking back at her career, Rani highlighted her three best moments: “The first one would be when I received the Indian jersey; I was just 14 years old. Then, playing in two Olympics, and lastly, when I was awarded the Khel Ratna.”
She also looked back at the three worst experiences, starting from the 2016 Summer Games where India finished 12th. Then came the heartbreak of the Tokyo Olympics and, finally, the injury period in 2022.
Rani will now be donning a new hat, this time as coach and mentor to the Soorma Hockey Club of the Hockey India League (HL).
When asked about the progress towards gender equality, considering the disparity between the number of clubs in HIL — four for women and eight for men — she reflected on her playing days. “When I was playing, it was a dream to have a women’s league. This is the very first, and beginning is always difficult. I’m confident that in future editions there will be more teams. I’m happy to be part of this historic moment.”
Rani ended the interview with the same smile she probably had when she first started playing. She was happy to retire at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the home of hockey in Delhi, and her autograph still includes her jersey number, 28, which has now been retired alongside the ‘Queen’ of Indian hockey.