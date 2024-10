Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

After approving a request from unsold players of the Indian senior women's and junior women's teams to reduce their base price to 2 lakh, players like Madhuri Kindo (for 3.40 lakh to Odisha Warriors), Jyoti Chhatri (for 5 lakh to Odisha Warriors), Deepika Soreng (for 2.20 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club), and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (for 4.90 lakh to Odisha Warriors), among others, secured their place in the opening edition of the Women's HIL.