Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Updates: Top Players Set To Go Under The Hammer Early

Hockey India League auction in New Delhi. Hockey India League YouTube channel screengrab

Welcome to the live coverage of the player auction for the women's edition of the Hockey India League 2024-25. Four teams will take part in the women's edition that is expected to begin at the end of this year. All four of those teams will be assembled today in New Delhi. The purse with all four franchises is Rs 2 crore and a lot of quality is on offer. Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rahr Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers, and Odisha Warriors are the four sides that will be involved in this tussle to sign the best players of the world. 350 players are set to go under the hammer today so brace yourself for an exciting time ahead. Follow live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Oct 2024, 09:48:04 am IST Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Over 70 overseas players have signed up for the auction. International stars like Delfina Merino (Argentina), Charlotte Stapenhorst (Germany), Maria Granatto (Argentina), Rachael Lynch (Australia), and Nike Lorenz (Germany) are set to participate, ensuring a global spectacle.

15 Oct 2024, 09:48:04 am IST Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE The historic auction will witness over 250 domestic players vying for a spot in the inaugural season of the women's HIL. India's top women players, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, national team captain Salima Tete, rising drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped women's player Vandana Katariya, and forward Lalremsiami are some of the big names from the country. Additionally, former Indian stalwarts such as Yogita Bali, Lilima Minz, and Namita Toppo have registered, adding further excitement to the auction.

15 Oct 2024, 09:30:54 am IST Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE All four teams will have a total purse of Rs 4 crore. They can buy at most 24 players but at least four of them must be junior players (age 21 and below) and at most eight can be overseas signings. The base price of the players will be Rs 2 lakhs, 5 lakhs and 10 lakhs.

15 Oct 2024, 09:15:05 am IST Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Six teams were to take part in the inaugural women's HIL but now we know that only four will do. Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rahr Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers, and Odisha Warriors are the four sides that will participate in the first season and also in this auction today. Hyderabad Toofans and a team owned by the BC Jindal Group will be added later this year.