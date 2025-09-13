India 1-1 Japan, Women's Asia Cup Super 4s: IND-W Held; To Rely On China For Final Spot

India vs Japan, Women's Asia Cup Super 4s: India will reach final if China beat or draw Korea. But Korea will reach the final if they beat China by a two-goal margin

Updated on:
Updated on:
India in action against Japan in the Super 4s of Womens Asia Cup 2025
India in action against Japan in the Super 4s of Women's Asia Cup 2025 Photo: Hockey India
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India were held for a 1-1 draw by Japan in their last Super 4s match at the Women's Asia Cup

  • India took the lead with a strong start but could not keep it as Japan struck back

  • India will now rely on the result of the China vs Korea clash to determine their progression to the final

India squandered an early lead to play out a 1-1 draw against Japan in their last Super 4s match to keep their hopes alive for a place in the final of the women’s Asia Cup on Saturday.

India made a strong start, with Beauty Dung Dung putting them ahead in the seventh minute with a field goal. But Japan hit back late, as Kobayakawa Shiho (58th) scored the equaliser just two minutes from the hooter.

It was the second draw between the two sides in this tournament, after their pool-stage clash had also ended 2-2.

A win against Korea would have straightaway put India in the final against hosts China. India will now have to wait for the result of the Super 4s match between China and Korea later in the day to know their fate.

India have collected four points from a win, a loss and a draw, with a goal difference of -1. China lead the Super 4s table with six points from two wins and can move to nine if they beat Korea who have one point and a goal difference of -2.

India will reach final if China beat or draw Korea. But Korea will reach the final if they beat China by a two-goal margin.

China had already sealed their berth in the final after defeating India earlier in the Super 4 stage.

India had the better start in the early exchanges of the contest and threatened within the first few minutes itself, as Ishika Chaudhary hit the frame of the goal.

After that, Japan began to put together a few attacking moves, but were quickly pushed back as India struck in the form of Dung Dung.

Japan came out in the second quarter looking for the equaliser and were on the front foot in the first few minutes. They won a penalty corner as well, but India kept them out without much trouble.

As the contest progressed, the Indians started to regain the possession, and began building attacks.

Japan's defence though held on and then put the pressure on India in the final stages of the first half. However, India's defence kept them at arm’s length and went into the break with the score at 1-0.

The final quarter saw Japan stepping it up in attack as they looked for an equaliser.

Mid-way through the quarter, India started moving up the pitch, and won a flurry of penalty corners to put the pressure back on their opponents.

But Japan scored finally in the 58th minute. Captain Amiru Shimada surged down the left and released the ball into the circle. Amid a scramble, Shiho Kobayakawa reacted quickest and swept the ball into the net past Bichu Devi to level the scores.

India pressed hard in the dying moments, even earning a penalty corner, but Japan held firm as eventually both teams shared the spoils when the hooter sounded.

Published At:
