India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

India began their campaign with a dramatic 4-3 win against China, led by Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick.
The Asia Cup is being hosted in India for the first time since 2007, offering direct qualification to the FIH World Cup.
Japan, India’s Pool A opponents, will test the hosts’ defensive solidity after their rollercoaster opener.
India began their 2025 Hockey Asia Cup campaign in dramatic fashion, edging out China 4-3 in a high-octane Pool A opener at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir. Captain Harmanpreet Singh starred with a sensational hat-trick, while Jugraj Singh added another as the hosts showed their set-piece dominance. Despite China’s relentless push, the Men in Blue held firm to begin their quest for a record fourth Asia Cup crown on a winning note.
Next up, India face Japan in their second Pool A fixture on Sunday, August 31. The contest promises to be another stern test for Craig Fulton’s side, with the Japanese expected to exploit defensive lapses that were exposed in the opener. With direct qualification for the 2026 FIH World Cup also on the line, every point becomes crucial at this stage of the tournament.
The Asia Cup is returning to India after 18 years. The last time the tournament was hosted in India was in Chennai in 2007 where the home side won.
India Vs Japan Live Streaming
The India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Pool A match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
Where to watch the India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?
In India, the India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.