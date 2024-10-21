Hockey

India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash

The Indian team will be led by drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad will be his deputy, as midfielder Hardik Singh is still recovering from an injury sustained at the Olympics

india hockey team for bilateral series against Germany 2024
The Indian men's hockey team arrives for the bilateral series against Germany in New Delhi. Photo: Hockey India
Days after the fruitful conclusion of the Hockey India League player auction, the Indian men's hockey team is set to embark on a two-match bilateral Test series against Germany in New Delhi from October 23 to 24, 2024. India head into the series on the back of a successful defence of their Asian Champions Trophy title in Hulunbuir, China. (More Hockey News)

The series marks the return of international hockey in the national capital and will witness Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lagate making their debuts. Hockey India has named a 22-member squad for the bilateral series, which includes defender Varun Kumar, who had missed out on the Paris Olympics and the Asian Champions Trophy after allegations of sexual harassment by a former junior volleyball player.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera will guard the Indian goal, while the defence will be formed by Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Sanjay. The midfield will feature Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd Raheen Mouseen and Rajinder Singh.

Mandeep Singh, who was rested for the Asian Champions Trophy, also made a comeback to the forwardline. He will be joined by Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Adity Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

Speaking about the India vs Germany rivalry and the team selected, chief coach Craig Fulton said, "We are very excited to take on Germany in the national capital. India and Germany have shared a strong rivalry in recent years and we are upbeat about playing in New Delhi.

"The team we have picked is an experienced one, with several players from the Bronze medal-winning Paris Olympics squad. We will also have Rajinder and Aditya make their international debut during this series, they have shown a lot of promise during the training camp and we share their excitement as they prepare to earn their first jersey with the Indian team."

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.

India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series: Schedule

Match 1: October 23 at 3pm IST

Match 2: October 24 at 3pm IST

India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series Match 1: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the first match between India and Germany be played?

The first match between India and Germany will be played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on October 23, 2024 at 3pm IST.

Where will the first match between India and Germany be telecast and live streamed?

The first match between India and Germany will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The game will be broadcast on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

