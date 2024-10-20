Hockey

Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team continued their winning streak as they registered a stunning 6-4 win against Great Britain in a high-scoring game here at the prestigious Sultan of Johor Cup on Sunday

Sultan of Johor Cup
India vs Great Britain Sultan of Johor Cup Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team continued their winning streak as they registered a stunning 6-4 win against Great Britain in a high-scoring game at the prestigious Sultan of Johor Cup on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Goals by Mohd Konain Dad (7'), Dilraj Singh (17', 50'), Sharda Nand Tiwari (20', 50') and Manmeet Singh (26') ensured India's consecutive win while Rory Penrose's (2', 15'), Michael Royden (46', 59') put their name on the scoreboard for Great Britain.

High on confidence from their opening match win against Japan, the young Indian side entertained the Sunday audience with large presence of Indian hockey fans.

Though they suffered an early setback, when a defensive error cost them dearly in the second minute of the game with Rory Penrose scoring from Britain's first penalty corner, India bounced back in the 7th minute with a goal by Mohd Konain Dad.

It was a well-earned PC that saw India equalise.

GB, however, regained the lead in the 15th minute when Rory scored his second goal through a PC.

But it was India who dominated the second quarter with their forward line working magic, as they scored three back-to-back goals

First it was mercurial striker Dilraj who scored in the 17th minute to equalise the score to 2-2.

He followed this up with a perfect injection to help Sharda Nand Tiwari score from a PC in the 20th minute, helping India take an important 3-2 lead.

Dilraj remained the cynosure of India's attack as he set up Manmeet Singh in the 26th minute with a quick baseline pass which was tapped in perfectly by Manmeet, taking India's lead to a strong 4-2.

Five mins into the third quarter, Dilraj helped India win a PC but Britain's defence held strong.

The following minutes saw both teams trade PCs but neither could convert with the play going into the final quarter as both teams prepared to up the ante.

It was Great Britain who found success in the opening minute of the fourth quarter when Alex Chihota made a fine tackle inside the circle, to drive in from the right side.

Though he couldn't control the ball, he nudged it to Michael Royden who struck the ball past India goalie Ali Khan.

This goal narrowed India's lead to 4-3, putting some amount of pressure on them to defend well.

Meanwhile, their forwardline fetched a crucial PC in the 50th minute that gave them a golden opportunity to extend lead.

In-form drag flicker Sharda Nand ensured this with a sensational goal.

Within seconds, Dilraj took India's lead to 6-3 when he scored a stupendous field goal putting India in a formidable position to win.

The Indian fans were already in celebratory mode as they rolled out the drums following India's sensational display of attacking hockey.

While the final few minutes remained intense with Britain scoring their fourth goal in the 59th minute through Michael Royden who was assisted by Ted Graves from the baseline, India did well to hold on to the 6-4 lead and end the game with three points in their kitty.

