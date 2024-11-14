India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

India will face China in their next match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Saturday, 16 November. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far. (More Hockey News)
The Salima Tete-led India defeated Thailand 13-0 in their last game on Thursday where Deepika scored five times. Preeti Dubey, Manisha Chauhan and Lalremsiami scored twice each in the game.
China also started their campaign with a 15-0 win over Thailand and then defeated Malaysia 5-0 and Japan 2-1 in the next two matches. They have scored 22 goals in the tournament which is the highest by any team.
India have not faced any problems so far in the event but the next match against China will definitely prove to be a vital contest before the semi-finals. The winner of the match will become the first team to enter the semi-finals officially.
India Vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
The India vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 4:45 pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
Where will the India vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live-streamed?
The India vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.