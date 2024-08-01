Hockey

India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online

The India men's hockey team, who are already through to the quarter-finals, will take on the Kangaroos in the final Pool B match of the Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Summer Olympics Hockey: NZ vs IND
Paris Olympics Hockey: IND Hockey team. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi via PTI
India fought valiantly however it all went in vain as they threw a goal to go down 1-2 against defending champions Belgium in a Pool B match of the men's hockey competition at the Olympics on Thursday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Already through to the quarters, this was India's first loss in the group stage.

Abhishek had given India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far.

India had defeated New Zealand 3-2 before drawing 1-1 against Argentina. In their last match, the Harmanpreet-led side beat Ireland 2-0.

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Pool B hockey match between India and Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. - PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals

BY PTI

When will the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place on Friday, August 2 (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

What time will the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will start at 4:50 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

