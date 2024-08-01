India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online

India fought valiantly however it all went in vain as they threw a goal to go down 1-2 against defending champions Belgium in a Pool B match of the men's hockey competition at the Olympics on Thursday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Already through to the quarters, this was India's first loss in the group stage.
Abhishek had given India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far.
India had defeated New Zealand 3-2 before drawing 1-1 against Argentina. In their last match, the Harmanpreet-led side beat Ireland 2-0.
When will the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?
The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place on Friday, August 2 (IST).
Where will the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?
The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
What time will the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?
The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will start at 4:50 PM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?
The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?
The India vs Australia, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.