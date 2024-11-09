Hockey

FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List

The winners of the FIH awards were chosen following a vote by an expert panel, national hockey associations, fans and media

IND Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh with his bronze medal. Photo: X/13harmanpreet
India men's national hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh was awarded the FIH Player Of The Year 2023-24 whereas PR Sreejesh took away the men's Goalkeeper Of The Year award at the 49th FIH Statutory Congress in Oman on November 8, Friday. (More Hockey News)

Harmanpreet and Sreejesh were crucial for India in winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Elsewhere, Yibbi Jansen of the Netherlands won the FIH Player Of The Year in the women's category, while Ye Jiao of China won the best women's Goalkeeper Of The Year.

The FIH Rising Stars Of The Year went to Zoe D­az of Argentina (women's) and Sufyan Khan of Pakistan (men's).

HIL Player Auction 2024-25 - Day 1 - Hockey India League
Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

China's women's head coach Alyson Annan won his consecutive FIH Coach Of The Year award in the women's category whereas Jeroen Delmee landed the men's award.

List of winners at FIH 2023-2024 Awards

Best Player Of The Year (Men) - Harmanpreet Singh (India)

Best Player Of The Year (Women) - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands)

Best Goalkeeper Of The Year (Men) - P.R. Sreejesh (India)

Best Goalkeeper Of The Year (Women) - Ye Jiao (China)

Rising Star Of The Year (Men) - Sufyan Khan (Pakistan)

Rising Star Of The Year (Women) - Zoe Diaz (Argentina)

Coach Of The Year (Men) - Jeroen Delmee (Netherlands’ coach)

Coach Of The Year (Women) - Alyson Annan (China’s coach)

Harmanpreet paid tribute to his teammates for winning the award. He said, “First off, I would like to thank FIH for this great honour. After the Olympics it was so great to go back home and have such huge crowds there to greet us and welcome us. It was a very, very special feeling.

"I would like to mention my teammates, none of this would have been possible without you all. Special thanks to Hockey India as well for always giving us every opportunity to succeed at all levels. My wife and daughter are here today and receiving this award in front of them means the world to me. So thank you to everyone who made that possible!” Harmanpreet added.

Sreejesh also dedicated this award to his teammates as he said, "“I am so happy today. Thank you for this last playing honour of my playing career. As most people know, Paris 2024 was the last tournament I played for my country and I just want to thank Hockey India for all the support and guidance offered over all the years I have played the sport.

"This award completely belongs to my team, the defence who made sure most attacks never got to me, and the midfielders and forwards who covered up my mistakes by scoring more goals than I conceded,” said Sreejesh.

Sreejesh retired after the Paris Olympics and has taken over the coaching mantle for the Junior men's hockey team. He will also be seen in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) as mentor to the Delhi SG Pipers. Harmanpreet will donning the Soorma Hockey Club colours in the HIL.

