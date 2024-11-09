FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year

Former Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been voted the ‘Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year’ for the 2023-24 season, as announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday. (More Hockey News)
Sreejesh faced 62 shots across eight games at the Olympics, saving 50 of them. He became the hero in the quarterfinal against Great Britain, helping the team secure a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout. The 36-year-old retired from the sport after the tournament.
Sreejesh was thrilled and dedicated the award to his teammates.
Srejeesh said: “I am so happy today. Thank you for this last playing honour of my playing career. As most people know, Paris 2024 was the last tournament I played for my country and I just want to thank Hockey India for all the support and guidance offered over all the years I have played the sport."
"This award completely belongs to my team, the defence who made sure most attacks never got to me, and the midfielders and forwards who covered up my mistakes by scoring more goals than I conceded,” he added.
The award winners were chosen based on votes from an Expert Panel, National Associations (represented by the respective national teams' captains and coaches), as well as fans and media.
Sreejesh won this award with a score of 62.22 per cent, easily beat Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak (22.17 per cent), who also retired from international hockey after the title-winning run at Paris Olympics.
Sreejesh retired after Paris Olympics and later took on the role of head coach for the junior men's team. He will also serve as the mentor for the Delhi SG Pipers team in the Hockey India League.