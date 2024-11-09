Hockey

FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year

Harmanpreet ended up with a score of 63.84 per cent with Dutchman Joep de Mol (16.10 per cent) coming in second

Paris Olympics Bronze medalist Indian Hockey team arrive at Delhi airport_6
Indian Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Current India men's national team skipper Harmanpreet Singh was awarded with the Men’s Player Of The Year award at the FIH Awards for the 2023-24 season, the the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Friday. (More Hockey News)

Harmanpreet, 28, led from the front as he guided India to a consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics in Paris and this year he also became the top scorer with 10 goals. Under Harmanpreet's leadership, India also won the Asian Champions Trophy for the second year in a row.

“First off, I would like to thank FIH for this great honour. After the Olympics it was so great to go back home and have such huge crowds there to greet us and welcome us. It was a very very special feeling. I would like to mention my teammates, none of this would have been possible without you all. Special thanks to Hockey India as well for always giving us every opportunity to succeed at all levels,” said the Indian hockey captain.

HIL Player Auction 2024-25 - Day 1 - Hockey India League
Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The awardees were decided on the basis of voting from an expert panel, National Associations - represented by their national teams' captains and coaches, fans and media.

Harmanpreet ended up with a score of 63.84 per cent with Dutchman Joep de Mol (16.10 per cent) coming in second.

The 28-year-old also became the expensive buy at the Hockey India League (HIL) player auction after Soorma Hockey Club roped him for Rs 78 lakh for the upcoming season.

Harmanpreet has scored 205 goals in 234 appearances for the national senior side.

