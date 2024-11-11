CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand

The 2024 edition of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy started with a bang for China as they delivered a dominant 15-0 victory over Thailand at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium on November 11. (Highlights | More Hockey News)
From the very first whistle, China asserted their dominance with a clinical display of attacking play that left Thailand struggling to keep up.
The opening quarter saw China take an early 3-0 lead, with Xu Yanan getting the first goal in the 10th minute, followed by Ma Xiaoyan, who doubled the advantage shortly after.
In the second quarter, China continued to press, with Ma Xuejiao adding a goal in the 2nd minute and Deng Qiuchan finding the net in the 10th minute. Despite Thailand’s efforts, China's relentless offensive play kept them on the back foot.
The third quarter was a flurry of goals for China as they netted six more times. Tan Jinzhuang earned and converted a penalty stroke in the 37th minute, and China’s momentum continued with goals from Fan Yunxia, Xu Yanan, Yu Anhui, and Tan Jinzhuang, who completed her brace.
China's Yu Anhui was player of the match in 15-0 victory over Thailand, showcasing composure. Her contribution included two goals, helping to solidify China's dominance throughout the match.
Thailand’s defense had no answer to the constant barrage of shots on goal.
In the final quarter, China added four more goals to complete the rout. Huang Haiyan scored in the 39th minute, and Zeng Xueling rounded off the scoring in the 59th minute, making it 15-0. Thailand, despite their best efforts, could not halt China’s offensive onslaught.